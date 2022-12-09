“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6) There is not much in life that we can be sure of. Some like to make plans, perhaps investing in stocks or preparing some type of retirement plan, some plan for vacations, and those plans are understandable. There are certain things that we expect to happen. We expect the sun to rise in the morning and set in the evening, we expect the early and later months of the year to be cooler than the middle months of the year, and we tend to expect things to happen this way. When we begin to understand the frailty of life, understanding that life is a vapor that appears for a short time and then vanishes away (James 4:14), is there anything that can provide complete assurance?

2 DAYS AGO