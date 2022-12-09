ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Receives ‘Icon’ Award, Shows Why She’s Still the ‘People’s Choice’

Shania Twain arrived at this year’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards to perform her ’90s country-pop smashes, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” The Canadian country superstar also received the Music Icon award for her record-breaking hits and immeasurable impact on generations of artists. “Reba’s brand was ‘somebody should leave,’ Trisha’s was a little ‘please don’t leave’ and Faith had ‘no one would ever leave me, obviously,’” singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose once told Rolling Stone, “but Shania’s brand was, ‘I will take no shit and all of your money, thanks!’ and it worked. Nobody stepped on Shania, especially not...
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Reportedly Proposes To His New Girlfriend During Trip To Dubai

6ix9ine has reportedly asked his new girlfriend to marry him during a night out in Dubai, where the controversial rapper has been spending a lot of time lately. A photo has surfaced on Instagram that sees 6ix9ine on one knee holding a blond woman’s hand. In the photo, the couple are standing in front of a heart-shaped backdrop made of roses, with the words “Will you marry me?” written in lights inside the heart.
411mania.com

Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Aerosmith Cancels Second Vegas Show Due to Steven Tyler’s Health

Aerosmith has been forced to cancel two shows as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from an undisclosed ailment. “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight's show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted Friday night. Though Aerosmith initially said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery for Monday night’s Las Vegas show,” the performance, scheduled for Dec. 5, was later canceled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hypebeast.com

James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives

As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
CMT

WATCH: Road to 2023 CMT Music Awards — Part 1: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini revealed The Music CMT Awards are headed to Austin, Texas, in 2023, that she’ll return as co-host, and Carrie Underwood will perform during a trip to surprise Underwood on stage in Austin in November. Now she and CMT are giving fans an inside look at the trip...
AUSTIN, TX
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...

