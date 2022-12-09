ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWF Football: Argos' offensive line has paved the way for a successful season

By Greg Hollis, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The University of West Florida has a lot of different components to its football team that has led to their success this season, but one that doesn't get talked about enough is the offensive line.

The group has been together since last season, and some, even longer. The unit will most certainly be a factor when No. 4 UWF plays top-seed Ferris State in an NCAA Division II National Semifinal at 11 a.m. CST Saturday from Top Taggert Field in Big Rapids, Mich..

West Florida's offensive line led by two-time All-Gulf South Conference First-Teamer Dalton Simpler. Simpler is a redshirt senior and graduate of nearby Freeport High School. He is also one of the most versatile and experienced offensive linemen in Division II.

Simpler was a part of the Argos' 2019 National Championship squad as well as a member of last season's team that fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"We had a very close O-line group in 2019, but this year's group is just as close and we have ran the ball very well this season," he said. "This year, we have ran the ball a ton which has been great for the o-line and shows you how much work we have put in."

In 2021, when starting center Zac Elam went down with an injury after just two games, Simpler stepped in to play center for the rest of the season, going on to make his first all conference team of his career as well. This season, he has moved back to left guard and claimed another first team all-conference selection.

"I came from a smaller high school, so that helped me out a lot. I played all five positions on the offensive line in high school," Simpler said. "Being able to do that and come here helping out when I need has worked out pretty well for me."

Simpler has had plenty of help upfront with Zac Elam and two-time all GSC selection Jacob Bruce as well.

Elam is the youngest of the group, but is mature past his years. The 6-foot-1 285-pound sophomore has bounced back nicely from his injury with a first team all-conference selection. He is also a part of a group that helped UWF set a new school record 243.2 rushing yards per game, surpassing the previous record of 166.2 from 2021.

Both Elam and Simpler also were among the six Argos selected for the Division II All-Super Region 2 team.

"Coming into last year, I had high hopes and that is not how I planned on my season going at all. I went into the off-season with a chip on my shoulder. I knew I was behind going into the season with just being injured and I had labrum surgery after the season," Elam said. "A lot of hard work went into my success this season going back to the summer being with the strength coach and being consistent with the rehab. I am blessed because I just know how it could all be taken from you."

Bruce made back-to-back all-GSC teams as a left tackle this season and last season. He has shown the ability to adjust and be versatile as well. Bruce has started at right tackle dating back to his freshman year at Buchholz High School in Gainesville.

This group has tremendous talent and are clearly versatile, but the one thing that gets overlooked is how close they are.

"We feel like we are the closest group on the team. Our success started this summer really. We had big numbers in the weight room over summer and that's when we really started to gel. We hang out all the time outside of football which really helps with communication on the field," said Elam.

Two forgotten players on the offensive line are starting right guard Oake Stipe and starting right tackle Desmond Bland. Both guys are redshirt juniors and neither are as decorated as their left side of the line but they work just as hard.

"Great players make good coaches. I joke around with them about how often they got together this summer, that all I need to do is start bringing a lawn chair and just watch them. They know exactly what to do and they have all bought in. We have an incredible room and incredible culture," UWF offensive line and assistant head coach Steve Saulnier said. "What I love is the love and respect they have for each other. They work hard for each other and don't want to let each other down."

This unit has only given up nine sacks this season and their offense averages 43.5 points per game, which is the best in the GSC.

"To me, the most important thing is what our guys know," Elam said. "They know how valuable we are and they show us everyday. PeeWee (junior quarterback PeeWee Jarrett) takes us to Smoothie King every week. Shomari (junior running back Shomari Mason) and Ra'veion (redshirt junior running back Ra'veion Hargrove) always take care of us. In return, we do our job well and we love blocking for our guys. That's all that matters to us."

This Argos' offensive line has another big challenge this upcoming Saturday in their Final Four matchup against Ferris State, but like always, they are up for a challenge.

"We have the upmost respect for who we are facing and we love the challenge. This group has risen to the challenge each week and they understand a lot of good defenses is anchored behind a great defensive line," Saulnier said. "We have faced that a lot in the GSC this season and we are excited. Great competition brings out the best in you and our guys are up to it. We know it is going to be a 15 round fight and we are excited for it."

West Florida looks to make their third national championship appearance in six seasons.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at ghollis@gannett.com.

