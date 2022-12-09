Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal: Donations have begun to help children in need

The Caller-Times' annual Children's Christmas Appeal has begun helping support families in need this Christmas season.

Seven agencies in the Coastal Bend connected the Caller-Times staff with struggling families to share their stories with readers and help raise donations. These donations help the families buy Christmas gifts for their young ones that they could otherwise not afford.

So far, $36,958 has been raised for Children's Christmas Appeal this year. That's a 28% decrease compared to this time last year.

Tiffany Collie, executive director of Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, said her agency provides after-school care with enrichment and tutoring programs year-round. But during Christmastime, it helps provide families with Walmart gift cards to purchase items for the holiday.

"Our goal is to help ease the parents' burden of Christmas, financially," Collie said, "to help them purchase things for their children and not have to stress between Christmas or paying bills."

Collie recalled a grandmother raising her grandson who was helped by the Christmas Appeal campaign. When Collie asked the woman if she needed help, she started to cry, Collie said.

The grandmother was about to buy her grandson only one gift, but was hoping to get him one more that he desperately wanted.

"She was having to choose between buying a meal for Christmas or buying him that gift," Collie said. "With the funds we received from the Christmas Appeal, she was able to do both."

This year, Collie is hoping people donate more than ever.

"I know times are hard for everyone," Collie said. "With the price of groceries going up because of inflation, people are struggling. They're struggling to be able to feed their families, provide the basic needs and have a good Christmas."

Collie said she hopes when families donate, they help their children understand that they should always help those who are less fortunate.

"Everyone needs help and everyone should help," Collie said.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend, and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Go online to www.uwcb.org and click on the DONATE button.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.