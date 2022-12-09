DEERFIELD TWP. — The Michigan State Police Friday said one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The MSP said in a tweet this morning that a 40-year-old Fenton man was killed.

Police said the crash took place on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver was dead at the scene.

No further information was available before press time.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Single-vehicle crash results in death, police say