Salina, KS

Salina hosting forum on homelessness next week

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago
Homelessness is a topic of concern for many people in Salina, and the city is providing a time for people in the community to learn more about what it and other agencies in the area are doing to address the situation.

An open forum on homelessness has been announced by the City of Salina, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. Seventh St.

The Salina City Commission has been invited to attend the forum to learn along with the public, and the city said there will be time for public comment as part of the meeting's agenda.

During the commission's Nov. 28 meeting, City Manager Mike Schrage gave a brief description of how the meeting will look.

"The intended format is a panel discussion, that will include discussion of ordinances and enforcement, which is one of the topics that has come before you," Schrage said.

Schrage said part of the panel will include representatives from Salina Grace and other local agencies that address homelessness.

"(They've) been asked to speak a little bit about what they do, what they're seeing, problems they're identifying and solutions that they either offer or they might have identified," Schrage said.

Leave the meeting smarter than you go in

Mayor Trent Davis said he was looking forward to the forum, especially as a time to hear more from the panelists and the public there who offered input.

"I would hope that if anyone knows that they want to present a comment or advertise what they're doing, (they would)," Davis said.

Davis said people, including the commission, need to come into the forum not looking for all the answers or to expect all city policies about the issue to be laid out for the next year, but instead expect a time to listen and learn.

"We do want to leave there smarter than when we went in," Davis said. "It's so that we can hear what the city feels and find out what we're doing already to come up with a good policy."

Chad Young, director of the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Grace, said he hopes people coming to the forum will not only learn what is being done in the community, but also get a better understanding of what homelessness looks like.

"A lot of people misunderstand homelessness," Young said. "Too often we assume the homeless person is the one pushing the shopping cart down the street. That's one way it can look, but the majority of those facing homelessness or at risk of homelessness do not look like that."

Young said the purpose of the forum will also be to raise awareness of these different levels of homelessness as well as help the community know and understand what the root causes and issues are that need to be dealt with to help people get out of homelessness.

Finally, Young said he hopes people will come ready to listen, learn, get answers to questions they may have and come away with a better understanding of what the issue is and who these fellow community members are.

"After we present the educational piece, hopefully good questions will be brought up and people will be able to get answers for legitimate questions," Young said. "Homelessness is disturbing. When we see it, it bothers us and I'm glad it bothers us. When it stops bothering us, we've truly lost our souls. The question is, how do we handle it. That's what we want to talk about Wednesday night."

