Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch
The Cuban cafe's owners hope it will help revive the Quintana neighborhood near Port San Antonio.
Upon a Burning Body delivers searing hometown performance at San Antonio's Vibes Event Center
The San Antonio-formed band delved into a deep catalog of melodic-yet-crushing material while the frenzied crowd ate it all up.
San Antonio named among the 'Grinchiest' cities in the nation, study says
It's likely the Alamo City was unfairly labeled a Grinch, considering the report heavily weighted charitable donations and holiday spending per capita, and we're among the poorest big cities in the U.S.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Mother Of Uvalde Shooting Victim Celebrates Huge Milestone In Touching Way
Kimberly Rubio is celebrating a huge milestone six months after her daughter was killed.
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
Love To Jam 70s Tunes? Then You Will Love This Texas H-E-B
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
news4sanantonio.com
Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec
SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event not having an age limit on who could attend. This is about a week after a separate situation where a local music venue, The Starlighter,...
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side
Detroit pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp.
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation
The same group was involved in a tense standoff with Black Lives Matter protesters downtown in 2020.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
4 San Antonio spots land on Yelp's Top 20 Holiday Lights in Texas for 2022
Six spots in the San Antonio-area made the statewide list, according to Yelp
Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa
There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
