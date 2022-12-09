ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

San Antonio’s River Walk Ranked As One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

When you think of the most beautiful sights in the world, your mind probably takes you to places like Paris, Rome, Las Vegas, or New York. While those are awesome places, the San Antonio River Walk is definitely part of the conversation. In fact, a recent study puts the River Walk on the top 20 list of the most beautiful sights in the world. Keep reading to find out where San Antonio landed on the list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

Only in San Antonio Will You Find a Big Red Drinking Santa

There are so many things that are just San Antonio such as waiting for a table at Mi Tierra for two hours, the best barbacoa and big red, and a dancing Elvis that could be found in Market Square, may he rest in peace. We might just have to add this one to the list. A mural popped up in downtown San Antonio depicted a Santa Clause enjoying a Big Red.
