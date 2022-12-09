Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Report: Housing market on the rise for 2023 in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - Recent numbers suggest that San Antonio’s housing market will continue to grow in 2023. This comes as other major metro areas across the nation fall back to normal after a pandemic-boosted boom. Chief operating officer Keller Williams Heritage jack Hawthorne calls San Antonio a, “steady Eddy,”...
news4sanantonio.com
Construction projects on Broadway cost one restaurant owner 80 percent of his business
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just the St. Mary's strip where years of construction are threatening the survival of multiple businesses. Two years of work on Broadway just north of downtown is devastating some small business owners. "San Antonio is one of the absolute worst cities in America when it...
news4sanantonio.com
Pelaez pushing ban on overnight 18-wheeler parking on residential streets
SAN ANTONIO - It's annoying and potentially dangerous to find an 18-wheeler parked on your street or in front of your house. District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez is doing something about it. "We've heard loud and clear from our constituents and home owners that their neighborhood is not the place...
news4sanantonio.com
TODAY: San Antonio Fire Department to give update on large Southeast Side explosion
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is scheduled to give an update on the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. CLICK HERE to watch it live. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m....
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
news4sanantonio.com
Tuberculosis linked to three NISD high schools prompts testing
SAN ANTONIO – Just a few days ago, San Antonio Metro Health said there was one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that was linked to three NISD high schools. The investigation determined Tuberculosis was linked at both Brandeis and Clark High Schools, along with O’Connor High School. On Dec....
news4sanantonio.com
Protesters and counter protesters make their voices heard outside drag event at the Aztec
SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night a group the FBI has called an extremist militia made their way downtown to protest a Christmas-themed drag event not having an age limit on who could attend. This is about a week after a separate situation where a local music venue, The Starlighter,...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward increased to $20K for Texas State student who went missing 2 years ago today
The reward for a Texas State student who went missing two years ago today has been increased. Jason Landry, 21, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving from San Marcos to Missouri City for the Christmas holiday. Landry’s family offered a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, but that reward was increased on Dec. 5 to $20,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion
The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
news4sanantonio.com
Judson, Luling, and Steele players get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Judson's Chancellor Edwards and Gavin Harris, Luling's Nehemiah Murray, and Steele's Javon Bejarano, Christian Fitchett, Alex Garza, and Makai Williams as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
Fire officials say the fatal Southeast explosion happened in an underground home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire officials provided an update Tuesday on the fatal Southeast explosion that occurred Friday night. Fire officials said that the explosion happened at an underground home on the property sending concrete and other debris flying more than 150 yards away. The house is 4,000 sq ft...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into officer's truck during road construction near UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty police officer walked away without injury after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his vehicle near UTSA early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 2 a.m. on North Loop 1604 and La Cantera Parkway on the Northwest Side. Police said the officer, who they...
news4sanantonio.com
Weather hampering investigation into deadly explosion on Far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - Rain showers has impacted the investigation into a large explosion that killed four people late Friday night. The explosion happened just after 11:30 p.m. off South Presa Street near Loop 410 on the Far Southeast Side. Police say that they received multiple calls for an explosion at...
news4sanantonio.com
Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
news4sanantonio.com
Those hoping for colder weather leading into Christmas will get their wish
SAN ANTONIO - After morning light showers, drizzle and mist... rest of this afternoon is beautiful with a mix of clouds and sun, highs in upper 70s. Evening looks nice. Any risk of heavy storms stays well off to our east / northeast. Tonight. We will see scattered showers develop...
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front to bring isolated to scattered storms
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies with areas of mist, patchy drizzle or a few showers early today. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s as you head out to get your day started. The best moisture and dynamics for rain today ahead of an approaching cold front stay to our north-northeast, but I can't rule out a very isolated shower, especially in our northern counties or eastern zone counties. Otherwise, breaks of sun mix in later in the afternoon and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot as he was walking home from the store
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
