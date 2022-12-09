ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Report: Housing market on the rise for 2023 in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - Recent numbers suggest that San Antonio’s housing market will continue to grow in 2023. This comes as other major metro areas across the nation fall back to normal after a pandemic-boosted boom. Chief operating officer Keller Williams Heritage jack Hawthorne calls San Antonio a, “steady Eddy,”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA celebrates nearly 3,000 graduates at Fall Commencement

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA celebrated its fall commencement ceremonies at the Alamodome Tuesday. Nearly 3,000 undergrad, masters and doctoral students crossed the stage this morning, with family and friends cheering them on. The ceremony celebrated the graduates' academic accomplishments, and ALS acknowledged the guidance and support provided by friends, family,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Tuberculosis linked to three NISD high schools prompts testing

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few days ago, San Antonio Metro Health said there was one confirmed case of Tuberculosis that was linked to three NISD high schools. The investigation determined Tuberculosis was linked at both Brandeis and Clark High Schools, along with O’Connor High School. On Dec....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Reward increased to $20K for Texas State student who went missing 2 years ago today

The reward for a Texas State student who went missing two years ago today has been increased. Jason Landry, 21, went missing on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving from San Marcos to Missouri City for the Christmas holiday. Landry’s family offered a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts, but that reward was increased on Dec. 5 to $20,000.
SAN MARCOS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighborhood reaction to Southeast side explosion

The late night Friday night explosion on the city's southeast side left many people in the area concerned what could have happened. Ethel Holloway lives 1.2 miles away from where the explosion on S Presa St. happened.,"I was sitting in my glider-rocker with my puppy on my lap," she says, "then there was this God awful, Boom!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Judson, Luling, and Steele players get their SA Sports All-Star game jersey's

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Judson's Chancellor Edwards and Gavin Harris, Luling's Nehemiah Murray, and Steele's Javon Bejarano, Christian Fitchett, Alex Garza, and Makai Williams as they will represent the Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police clears up allegations regarding a serial killer targeting women

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department posted on their social media to clear up some recent allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. They said that they are aware of the recent social media posts that have been circulating but there is no factual basis for these claims, and they want to reassure the public to not be alarmed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police discover two dead men inside a downtown home

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a downtown home. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Furnish Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. to check on a 71-year-old man who has not been seen for days. Upon police arrival, they discovered that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man shot in the head following argument on the Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police said one man was shot to death following an argument on the city’s Northeast Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were dispatched at the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, police found the victim who was laying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver smashes car right into the corner of house

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver smashed his car into the corner of a Northwest Side home and left a good-sized hole. It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4400-block of Chedder Drive. Police tell us the driver was speeding down Babcock Road, lost control. Hit the curb and slammed into the corner of the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cold front to bring isolated to scattered storms

SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies with areas of mist, patchy drizzle or a few showers early today. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s as you head out to get your day started. The best moisture and dynamics for rain today ahead of an approaching cold front stay to our north-northeast, but I can't rule out a very isolated shower, especially in our northern counties or eastern zone counties. Otherwise, breaks of sun mix in later in the afternoon and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot as he was walking home from the store

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was shot by unknown suspects when he was walking home from the store. The incident happened at the 3100 block of Colima Street at around 12:03 a.m. Police say that a man and a woman were walking back home from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

