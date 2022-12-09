Read full article on original website
Related
Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain
Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign
Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Michelle Obama withholds endorsement of Biden 2024 presidential bid
Michelle Obama is not endorsing President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, at least not right now.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Wife of Trump special counsel donated to Biden and produced Obama film
Fresh revelations that the wife of recently appointed Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a producer on a Michelle Obama documentary have fueled conservative misgivings about his impartiality.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna reached out to Twitter as it suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story to voice concerns about violating free speech and press freedom principles
Rep. Ro Khanna told Twitter he was concerned about the company suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story even though he's "a total Biden partisan."
White House credits Biden with Democrats beating midterm expectations
President Joe Biden should get full credit for the overperformance of his party in the midterm elections, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued on Monday.
DeSantis and Pence lead Republican wave – of presidential campaign books
In one of the clearest signs that the 2024 Republican presidential primary will feature rivals to Donald Trump, a host of likely candidates have released or will soon release books purporting to outline their political visions. Such books often sell poorly, but that is rarely their point. They are markers...
Top Adviser Thinks Bernie Sanders Would Give 2024 A ‘Hard Look’ If Biden Doesn’t Run Again
“I don’t want to make a judgment for him ... but I assume that he would want to reevaluate it," Faiz Shakir said.
Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, signs on as a contributor to Fox News
Tulsa Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress, will appear across various programs on the conservative-leaning channel starting next week.
Biden's push for South Carolina as first primary state ignites intraparty war
President Joe Biden’s request to elevate South Carolina as the first-in-the-nation primary during the 2024 cycle has opened old wounds for some top Democrats, revealing cracks among the party as they bicker over the proposed nominating calendar.
Ye takes swipe at Donald Trump in first 2024 presidential campaign video
Ye, also known as Kanye West, swiped former President Donald Trump in a video he posted to Twitter on Thursday. Ye called the video the first of his 2024 presidential bid.
Is Biden running again? He's acting like it
Whether Joe Biden will seek a second term is the biggest secret in Washington. "Quit underestimating President Biden," he wrote on Axios, warning Republicans that they were blind to "just how effective Biden has been on his terms."
Biden leans into manufacturing in campaign-style Michigan speech
BAY CITY, Mich. — An exultant Joe Biden sounded every bit like a president hungering for another term, imploring Americans in a speech Tuesday to buy into his vision of a nation making dramatic economic strides against global competition. “We’re building a better America,” Biden said at a plant...
POLITICO
Biden and Sanders worlds are again at loggerheads over South Carolina
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. Sen. BERNIE SANDERS’ 2020 campaign manager and current adviser FAIZ SHAKIR sparked both outrage and glee...
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1