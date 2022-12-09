Read full article on original website
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, which is filled with divisional matchups that could have playoff implications. The Los Angeles Rams won in dramatic fashion Thursday night when Baker Mayfield -- who was claimed off waivers two days prior -- led the team to a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL games today: 49ers vs Seahawks battle on Thursday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Security personnel removed the man, who was sitting a few rows beyond the baseline, during a stop in play with 5:19 left in the third quarter. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, he’s got to get out of here.
Draymond Green: 'No real consequences' for bad fan behavior
Draymond Green said it may take someone outside the NBA to help with fan behavior. "You just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that's the only thing that's really going to correct the issue."
ESPN's 2022 college football All-America team
It wasn't just any year in college football. We're going to have a College Football Playoff for the first time that doesn't include Alabama or Clemson and one that does include TCU. There are similar surprises on ESPN's 2022 All-America team. Some of the players on everybody's radar when the...
Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122
ATLANTA -- - A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish...
San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
The Giants and Carlos Correa have agreed to the fourth-largest contract in MLB history, a $350 million deal over 13 years, a source told ESPN.
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State. The Warriors dropped their third straight road game and fell to 2-12 away from home this season. The defending NBA champions have allowed at least 114 points in every road game this season. “Our defense has been bad on the road,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “For whatever reason, the splits are dramatic. Our defense is good at home and bad on the road.”
