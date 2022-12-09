Read full article on original website
‘Focus on the joy’: Morocco v France match is symbolic for Moroccan diaspora
Behind the counter of his grocery store in the Goutte d’Or neighbourhood in northern Paris, Abdel was on a video call to his cousin in a village in the Atlas mountains. Morocco’s historic World Cup semi-final match against France on Wednesday was all they could talk about, and the mood could be summed up in one word, he said, shaking his shoulders: “Dancing!”
Can Dibu Martínez Save Argentina's Chance for a World Cup Trophy?
Emiliano Martínez has been around the block and back again. At 30-years-old, the Argentine has had a full on merry-go-round of a professional career. He's only recently found his footing - and is a key reason that the Argentina National Team and Lionel Messi are still competing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
