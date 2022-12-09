ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square

The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square. The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse. Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday

Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
SORRENTO, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another. Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage

The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Dec. 14, 2022

For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette

The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party

Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy