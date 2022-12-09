Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
He was a quiet kid with autism. Now, he's on the road to rock stardom, one show at a time
If one could achieve rock-star status through determination alone, Joseph Square would be a household name. For now, the 25-year-old entertainer's fan base is pretty much the Ponchatoula area, where his high-energy variety shows have been drawing in the community, sometimes 100 of them, sometimes 20, for the last few years.
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
Santa comes to Denham Springs Saturday during the Kiwanis Club Christmas parade
Santa waved to the crowd Saturday as he rolled down Range Avenue during the annual Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs Christmas parade. Marching units, floats and a roller derby group were part of the parade.
Donaldsonville brings in holiday season with Stroll on the Square
The traditional Avenue Evening Stroll was reimagined for the 2022 holiday season as Donaldsonville hosted the Stroll on the Square. The event was focused on Louisiana Square, located along Railroad Avenue in the city's historic district, overlooking the Ascension Parish Courthouse. Several vendors participated, along with musical performers throughout the...
Christmas in Sorrento celebration moved to Thursday
Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento. Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last. Bring a camera to...
Around Livingston for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Around Zachary for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Zachary Plainsman will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Human Jukebox holds heartfelt tribute for 3 SU band members
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Baton Rouge community spent their evening trying to uplift one another. Music, love, and encouragement are just some of the ways the Southern University family honored the lives of 3 fallen band members. Broderick Moore, Dylan Young and Ty’ran Williams were killed in a tragic accident last Tuesday.
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth more than $25K sold in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, someone took home a large chunk of money playing Pick 5. After the drawing on Tuesday, December 6, we found out the a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was sold in Assumption Parish. Less than one week...
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forget the stress of cooking on Christmas Day at home this year. Here’s a list of restaurants in Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Bon Temps Market: Located inside L’Auberge Casino Hotel, there will be a Christmas Day...
Denham Springs vocalist takes her talents to national stage
The pinnacle of chorus vocalist Sara Glascock’s promising career came in early November when the Denham Springs High School senior participated in the All-National Honor Choir in Maryland where she was the only singer selected from the state of Louisiana for the prestigious honor. Sara was one of 230...
The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicks off this weekend
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicked off in St. James Parish on Friday, Dec. 2. The three-day event is a prequel to the lighting of the bonfires that happen on Christmas Eve in preparation for the arrival of Papa Noel. Lieutenant Governor...
Around the Felicianas for Dec. 14, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette
The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Need a reason to enjoy gingerbread? Monday is National Gingerbread House Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Specific aromas are often associated with certain times of year. What scents come to mind when you think of December?. Perhaps the final month of the year conjures thoughts of aromas like peppermint and hot cocoa or freshly baked gingerbread. If the latter scent...
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
6 Finger Food Musts at Every Acadiana Christmas Party
Christmas and holiday parties may be tradition around the world, but there ain't no party like an Acadiana party. There's a list of things that set our area apart from others, but food is probably the number one difference. I have watched first hand visitors either make strange faces at our diverse food options at parties as well as become obsessed with how delicious is all is.
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
