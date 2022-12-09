Read full article on original website
Cartoonified Volkswagen GTI Plays Tricks On Your Eyes
Volkswagen, like Porsche, has a long and storied history with art cars, though this may be one of the wildest yet. German fashion brand HowDeep has created a "cartoon" Volkswagen GTI, more specifically, an MK4. If you ask us, it looks lifted right out of the pages of Initial D. These MK4 GTIs are somewhat unloved in the GTI world due to underwhelming performance from the 1.8-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine.
Volkswagen CEO Hints At New Electric SUV For 2026
Volkswagen has begun work on upgrades for its Wolfsburg production facility, totaling roughly $485.3 million by 2025. VW's new CEO Thomas Schafer made the announcement on Wednesday and says that the investment is largely to prepare Wolfsburg for the ID.3, Europe's smaller, hatch-y cousin to the Volkswagen ID.4. The Volkswagen...
Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Previews Potential Updates To Popular ID.4 EV
Volkswagen has shared design sketches of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 update, scheduled to hit select markets in late 2023. While the little electric hatchback is not sold in America, these revisions are essential. The design changes seen here will likely be adopted by the ID.4, which remains a popular electric buy in the United States. At first glance, not much appears to have changed, but we can see the updated model will sport a redesigned front bumper that is far sportier than before.
Audi A4 Hybrid Wagon Spotted With Full Glass Roof
It appears Audi is working on an A4 Avant (wagon in Audi-speak) hybrid. New photos from our spies show the upcoming hybrid Audi A4 wagon testing in the snow. Funnily enough, this is the exact same stretch of road the updated 911 GT3 Touring was spotted on a while back.
Donkervoort F22 Is A 500-HP Five-Cylinder Supercar That Weighs Less Than A Miata
Dutch boutique supercar manufacturer Donkervoort has just taken the wraps off its latest creation, dubbed the F22. Contrary to popular belief, the car is named after Managing Director Denis Donkervoort's daughter, Filippa, who was born on May 22, 2022. Under the long hood lies the same sort of 2.5-liter five-cylinder...
Rare Jet Black BMW Z8 With Crema Interior Appears On Auction
RM Sotheby's will present this 2002 BMW Z8 for sale as part of its Arizona auction on January 26, 2023, and it's sure to attract numerous bids. For a start, the Z8 is a rare machine of which only 5,702 examples were made. The drop-top homage to the stunning BMW 507 is a fantastic piece of retro design and was even praised by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who purchased and regularly drove one himself. This one is particularly noteworthy due to its rare specification and low mileage.
Ford CEO Uses Mustang Supercar To Scare The Living Daylights Out Of Jimmy Fallon
Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, often trades his tailored suit for Nomex overalls and recently took Jimmy Fallon out for a spin in a Ford Mustang Supercar racer. We love an automotive CEO who enjoys cars as much as we do, and Farley is one of the biggest enthusiasts out there.
Bizarrely Short Ford Fiesta Is The Weirdest Car You'll See Today
In 2019, Ford decided to cull the Fiesta as the affordable hatchback was considered too small for American tastes. But for one owner, it clearly wasn't small enough. This automotive anomaly, since posted to Reddit, has attracted the attention of many - and it's not hard to see why. If you'd like to check it out at your leisure, it's visible on Google Maps if you find its parking space near Howard Amon Park in Richland, Washington.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Will Use A Fake Gearbox And Noises To Make The Driving Experience ICE-Like
Hyundai is working on several technologies to make its go-faster EVs more engaging to drive, and one of those is called the N e-shift - a simulated dual-clutch transmission to try and mimic how a DCT feels in a traditional ICE car. The basic idea is that Hyundai's N department...
The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum
Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck
Electric Porsche Macan Spied With Taycan-Like Interior
After months of chasing the Porsche Macan EV all over Europe, we finally have some photos of the SUV's full interior. Or, at least, as much of the interior as we're likely to see before a debut. Our spies captured the Macan EV testing on the Nurburging, where its drivers were putting the EV through a few hot laps.
torquenews.com
New Subaru Forester Is Now The Hot Model Passing Outback, Crosstrek
Are you shopping for a new 2023 Subaru Forester, Outback, or Crosstrek? Check out the ten most researched new SUVs before you go to the car dealer this winter. The hot Forester is now the most popular Subaru SUV. Which new vehicles are the most popular with new car shoppers...
The 2023 Genesis GV60 Replaces The Key With Your Face
The all-electric 2023 Genesis GV60 is packed with cool features that make owners' lives easier. Some of these features are simply aesthetic, like the spinning orb shifter, while others are completely new for the automotive industry. One of the coolest pieces of technology, the built-in face scanner, is about to get a big upgrade (in select markets). For the 2023 model year in Europe, the face scanner can now be used to start and drive the vehicle.
Ford's LED Headlights Are So Good They'll Make Fog Lamps Redundant
Ford is planning to abandon fog lamps as lightning technology improves, says the automaker's European design director. Amko Leenharts told Ford Authority that bending lights eliminate the need for fog lamps. "In most of our European products, they're gone. If you have the bending lights, then you don't need the fog lights," he explained. Bending (or cornering) headlights use the steering angle and vehicle speed to adjust the headlights accordingly and allow motorists to see more of the road.
Ford And GM Face Rising EV Battery Prices For The First Time In A Decade
A report has been published by Business Insider that states EV battery prices are on the march for the first time in at least 10 years. It claims the higher prices are a result of rising costs for a battery's components, specifically rare-earth metals. These include lithium, cobalt, and nickel, all of which are used to produce batteries for EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Cadillac Lyriq.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Stellantis To Develop EV Retrofit Solution For Old Vans
Stellantis and mobility company Qinomic have announced a partnership that will see the two entities develop an electric motor retrofit program for existing light commercial vehicles. This comes as European motorists face increasingly stricter emissions legislation and the advent of low emission zones (LEZ) in various cities. Stellantis aims to...
Mazda Finally Confirms The Engine For the CX-90
Despite being one of the most fuel efficient automakers in the US (because it only offers four-cylinder engines), Mazda is far behind the rest of the industry on electrification. That should change a bit with the release of the 2023 Mazda CX-90. Mazda's North American division just announced this upcoming SUV model will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and it will be available in all 50 states. This clearly shows that the CX-90 was designed for a broader US audience, unlike the electric MX-30 which is only sold in California.
2023 BMW M2 Production Kicks Off In Mexico
BMW's San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico has officially started production of the second-generation BMW M2 sports coupe. The facility has come a long way since its formation in 1994 and is now solely responsible for the manufacturing of BMW M's latest offering. In doing so, the Mexican site becomes only the fourth site in the world to produce contemporary M vehicles and the first outside of the USA (Spartanburg) and Germany (Dingolfing and Munich).
