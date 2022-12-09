ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

WITN

Overdose death leads to multiple arrests

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
GRANTSBORO, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
WBTW News13

3 from North Carolina charged with involuntary manslaughter

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham, 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. They were booked […]
BAYBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Accused killer of Mariah Woods due in court today

JACKSONVILLE — The accused killer of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court today at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of Mariah Woods. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017. Woods' body was later found...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bicyclist killed in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths

The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Earl Kimrey avoids potential death penalty with guilty plea

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — By pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal Monday, Earl Kimrey avoided facing the death penalty — something the state intended to seek if the case went to trial. Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was sentenced to life in prison […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Bicyclist dead after highway accident

Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto, a West Craven High School student.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC

