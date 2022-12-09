Read full article on original website
WITN
POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle. Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun. Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a...
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for an unresponsive woman. Megan Gaylord, 33, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
3 from North Carolina charged with involuntary manslaughter
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a Grantsboro woman in June. Paul Dunham, 39, Mitchell Quinn Sadler, 58, and Christina Shuck Sadler, 42, all of Grantsboro, were arrested and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday. They were booked […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Accused killer of Mariah Woods due in court today
JACKSONVILLE — The accused killer of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court today at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of Mariah Woods. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017. Woods' body was later found...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths
The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
Earl Kimrey avoids potential death penalty with guilty plea
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — By pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse as part of a plea deal Monday, Earl Kimrey avoided facing the death penalty — something the state intended to seek if the case went to trial. Kimrey, whose full name is Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, was sentenced to life in prison […]
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
WITN
High school mourns student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a deadly bicycle accident. Bobby Gatto died Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road. The 17-year-old was a senior at West Craven High School....
wcti12.com
Bicyclist dead after highway accident
Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto, a West Craven High School student.
Bladen County man arrested after police found 1.5 lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop
BLADENBORO — Shawn Latrell Marshall, 22 of Riegelwood, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaini
wcti12.com
Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.
WRAL
Mother's boyfriend, who reported 3-year-old missing, pleads guilty to her murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man who reported the disappearance of his then-girlfriend's 3-year-old child, sparking a search across multiple counties in eastern North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Monday to the child's murder. Adolphus Earl Kimrey II pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury...
WITN
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
