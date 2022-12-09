Read full article on original website
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price
The Samsung 75-inch Q60B is £421 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just £1198.
Android Headlines
Foldable phones are more profitable than non-folding: report
Foldable smartphones are more profitable than conventional candy bar smartphones, independent research from Japanese firm Fomalhaut Techno Solutions has revealed. The estimated cost of components for Samsung‘s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is about 38% of its retail price. That for the newly-launched Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is 46%.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
Android Headlines
YouTube and YouTube Music support Android 13's new Output Switcher
One of the more notable changes to come to Android 13 was the new output switcher. It let you choose which devices you want to stream audio or video to, whether it be a Chromecast device or a set of headphones. This addition is still rather new, and services are still picking up on it. Now, according to Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), YouTube and YouTube Music are the first apps to use this new Android 13 output switcher.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Android Headlines
How to set up Face ID on an iPhone
While many of us despised Face ID during the pandemic, as it was the only way to quickly unlock our phones, but we were wearing masks so it wasn’t quick at all. It’s still a really good way to secure your iPhone. That’s because it’s a lot more secure than just using a camera, which a lot of Android smartphones do.
CNET
Most Exciting New Phones for 2023: iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 and More
It's hard to know what's in store for the smartphone industry in 2023. But with companies like Apple, Google and Samsung mostly sticking to the same launch routine every year, it's possible to make some educated guesses. The iPhone 15 lineup, for example, is expected to arrive in September --...
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 will support blazing fast 125W charging
The Motorola Moto X40 is right around the corner. The phone will become official in a couple of days. While we’re waiting for that to happen, the Moto X40 got certified, and it was revealed that it will support 125W charging. The Motorola Moto X40 will support 125W charging.
Android Headlines
Samsung licenses key 5G technologies from Huawei
Huawei has licensed key 5G technologies to Samsung. A Nikkei Asia report suggests that the two parties may have reached an agreement long before but the deal wasn’t publicized. The beleaguered Chinese company announced Friday that it has extended the licensing agreement with Samsung. Unfortunately, Huawei didn’t disclose the...
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
CNET
Phantom X2 Pro: Using The World's First Phone With a Pop-Out Portrait Camera
After dominating in Africa, Tecno aims to make a splash globally with a world first in a smartphone. The Chinese company launched its new Phantom X2 series lineup in Dubai on Wednesday, led by the Phantom X2 Pro, which will sell for roughly $930 when converted from 3,499 Saudi riyal. This phone's headline feature is a retractable 50-megapixel portrait camera, which apparently makes the Phantom X2 Pro the world's first commercially sold smartphone to offer said feature.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi launches its very first mini PC, check it out
Xiaomi is well-known for dabbling in pretty much everything. This company not only sells various tech products but also backpacks, pencils, and various other things. So, it may surprise you to know that, up until now, Xiaomi did not really have a mini PC with its branding on it. Well, that just changed. Xiaomi has launched its very first mini PC.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
