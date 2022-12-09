Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring drier, colder air for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Rain likely, heavy at times. Friday - Weekend: Cold and dry. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as...
WBTV
More sunshine Tuesday before the rain returns on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure to our north will hold on today, bringing more sunshine, but chillier afternoon readings that will only top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase and thicken, but it will stay dry tonight with chilly lows in the 30s. First Alert Weather Days...
WBTV
Break out the sunglasses! Sunny today, heavy rain later this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is finally back in the forecast through Tuesday before a round of heavy rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday. • Through Tuesday: Lots of sun and dry and cool conditions. • First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday: Likely heavy rain at times. • Friday...
WBTV
Sunshine returns after many cloudy, rainy days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is building into the Carolinas from the north today, bringing a much-needed boost of bright sunshine after a little morning fog burns off. Today and Tuesday: Lots of sunshine, finally!. First Alert Weather Days: Rain Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Weekend: Looks dry, but...
WBTV
Near-average, dry Tuesday ahead after sun returned Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Wednesday and Thursday. For the first time in over a week, sunshine returned to the area! With our mostly clear skies, however, temperatures will drop quickly through the rest of the evening. By the time we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be around freezing for most of the region. Patchy fog and low clouds will be possible along and northwest of I-85, otherwise, mostly sunny skies will carry us into the afternoon hours. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach upper 40s and lower 50s.
WBTV
Large traffic sign falls onto I-77, all lanes now reopened
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - All southbound lanes have reopened after an I-77 overhead traffic sign fell onto the highway. An exit sign on I-77 south at Exit 90 between the North Carolina state line and Carowinds Blvd in Fort Mill, fell around 1 p.m. Tuesday, causing significant traffic and delays.
WBTV
Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work
Motorcyclist likely ran red light before deadly crash near Steele Creek, police say. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST. CMPD...
WBTV
Work coming along to prepare North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in May
The police captain in Gaston County, Bill Downey, said it “appears” the boy might have gotten access to the gun himself. The jury was released for the night and will resume on Wednesday morning. Videos alerting people in Gaston and Meck County to be cautious of people flagging...
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
North Wilkesboro Speedway construction underway, more to be done
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 NASCAR season in the rearview mirror and race teams slowing down just a bit for the holidays, construction workers are hard at work at North Wilkesboro Speedway preparing the historic venue for NASCAR All-Star Race Week in May of 2023. As part of...
WBTV
“If you see somebody, don’t stop your car”: Alert for drivers on I-85: Don’t stop for stranded motorist
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Some TikTok videos are getting hundreds and thousands of views, sounding the alarm on people you might see flagging down cars on interstate 85 exit ramps in Gaston County and Mecklenburg County. Police and local leaders tell WBTV they have heard similar stories and are...
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
WBTV
Charlotte leaders set to vote on new camera contract for CATS buses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big item on the agenda for Monday’s Charlotte City Council meeting is approving the purchase of a new mobile video system for Charlotte Area Transit System buses. It’s an important part of keeping drivers and riders safe. A look through the city council...
WBTV
Videos alerting people in Gaston and Meck County to be cautious of people flagging down drivers
The police captain in Gaston County, Bill Downey, said it “appears” the boy might have gotten access to the gun himself. What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer. Updated: 2 hours ago. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday...
4 people entrapped after two vehicles flip in Huntersville, fire officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were entrapped after two vehicles flipped over in Huntersville, the Huntersville Fire Department said Sunday. Crews with Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson Fire responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 p.m. on Sunday near Davidson-Concord Road and Ramah Church Road. Two vehicles were found overturned with four […]
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
WBTV
Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
WBTV
Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim later died Monday morning at the hospital...
WBTV
Filling the open superintendent position at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case. In May 2019, Michael Ray Macy came to the magistrate’s office and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to swear in five new board members. Updated: 7 hours ago.
