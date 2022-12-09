Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Cold start to Tuesday, monitoring a possible storm for Friday
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said Wednesday will be sunny and breezy. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the state may see a late-week storm. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. FORECAST: From quiet & cold to an *ALERT* for a possible...
STORM WATCH: Snow showers wrap up overnight, possible burst of wintry mix before morning commute in Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says snow showers will wrap in the overnight hours with a chance of one last blast of snow mix before the morning commute.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT energy efficiency, inflation report, Costco price hike
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the state may see a late-week storm. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three juveniles were arrested following a string of purse-snatching...
darientimes.com
Multiple crashes reported as parts of CT see up to 6 inches of snow
Parts of Connecticut can expect as much as 6 inches of snow as a storm sweeps through the state on Sunday, according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service. Amid the wintry weather, the state Department of Transportation has reported several vehicle crashes across the state, including in New Haven, Hartford and Plainville. Meanwhile, the Waterbury Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers have responded to multiple accidents due to icy roadways.
Eyewitness News
What you need to keep in your car for winter weather
Conn. (WFSB) - You never know when you will need these essential winter items. Connecticut is expecting the first snowfall of the month on Sunday and towns across Connecticut are getting ready. While snow is expected to fall late Sunday, it is never too early to pack your car with...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Purses snatched in several towns
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer...
Drivers should prepare for season’s first snowfall
Connecticut residents have been lucky with the lack of snowfall almost two weeks into December, but the upcoming forecast shows that it might be time to break out the shovel, snow boots and, most importantly, the driving skills. According to Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Hartford...
How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
Eyewitness News
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby. School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Updated: 10 hours ago. Checking out holiday lights in Plainville. Updated: 10 hours ago. Schools make tough...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Eyewitness News
Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases
(WFSB) - Dog owners across the country are dealing with a rise in the cases of dog flu. It’s similar to what humans get. There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract this virus. It’s actually two viruses. They are...
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
Eyewitness News
Flags directed to half-staff as state prepares to mark 10 years since Sandy Hook shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Flags in Connecticut will be lowered to half staff on Wednesday to mark 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed in Newtown.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023
I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rising rent prompts calls for affordable housing in CT
A Thomaston woman is putting her life back together after she was struck by a man driving under the influence. Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is pushing legislation that would help patients pay for cancer screenings. Updated: 8 hours ago. New computer training program will help Hartford residents.
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Eyewitness News
Advocates push for more affordable housing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates are calling on state legislators to do more to help protect tenants. They also want to see a decrease in statewide evictions, especially during the holiday season. Not only are advocates calling for better protections for tenants from eviction, but also for more affordable housing...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Comments / 0