Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco boss Walid Regragui blasts critics of World Cup tactics
Morocco coach Walid Regragui has dismissed criticisms of team's tactics at the World Cup.
Daniele Orsato: The referee officiating Argentina vs Croatia at the World Cup
Daniele Orsato will be in charge of Argentina's World Cup semi final against Croatia on Tuesday.
Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts
Ronaldo believes Neymar will continue to play for Brazil and star at the next World Cup in four years
France vs Morocco - World Cup semi-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of France's World Cup semi-final against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction.
US Soccer to host 2023 SheBelieves cup ahead of the Women's World Cup
U.S. Soccer will host the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup from February 16 to February 22.
Lionel Messi becomes Argentina's record World Cup goalscorer
Lionel Messi will leave the 2022 World Cup with a piece of history no matter what Argentina's fate is.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0