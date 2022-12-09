ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wU6Js_0jcwuFGT00

Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate.

Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and has frustrated Democratic colleagues at times with her overtures to Republicans and opposition to Democratic priorities, said she was "declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington."

"I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema told CNN on Thursday. "I've never fit neatly into any party box. I've never really tried. I don't want to."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Feb. 1, 2022. Al Drago / Pool via Reuters

A Democratic aide told CBS News Sinema told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of her decision Thursday.

The first-term senator wrote in the Arizona Republic that she came into office pledging "to be independent and work with anyone to achieve lasting results. I committed I would not demonize people I disagreed with, engage in name-calling, or get distracted by political drama. I promised I would never bend to party pressure."

Her office also posted a video announcement .

She wrote that her approach is "rare in Washington and has upset partisans in both parties" but "has delivered lasting results for Arizona."

Democrats were set to hold a 51-49 edge in the Senate come January after the victory Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. The Senate is now split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote for Democrats.

Sinema told Politico in an interview that she won't caucus with Republicans and that she plans to keep voting as she has since winning election to the Senate in 2018 after three House terms. "Nothing will change about my values or my behavior," she said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told CNN, "I don't believe this is going to shake things up quite like everyone thinks," but she suggested, "It may change things with Arizona politics." Klobuchar also said that already, Sinema "tends not to go to the caucus meeting…except for rare moments where she's advocating for something she cares about. That's not going to change either."

A White House official told CBS News "this doesn't change much aside from her reelection path."

Separately, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sinema "has been a key partner on some of the historic legislation President Biden has championed over the last 20 months, from the American Rescue Plan to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, from the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science Act, from the PACT Act to the Gun Safety Act to the Respect for Marriage Act, and more. We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her."

Sinema is facing reelection in 2024 and is likely to be matched up with a well-funded primary challenger after angering much of the Democratic base by blocking or watering down progressive priorities such as a minimum wage increase or President Biden's big social spending initiatives. She hasn't said whether she plans to seek another term.

Sinema's most prominent potential primary challenger is Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has a long history of feuding with her.

"When politicians are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans' lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans," Sinema wrote. "That's why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington. I registered as an Arizona independent."

Comments / 17

Robert Avila
4d ago

She should be removed and another representative appointed by her district. They voted democrat not for an independent...especially a republican type independent.

Reply(2)
8
Carl Davis
4d ago

This woman has also been a political opportunistic plant for her personal financial influential benefit.

Reply(2)
4
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
27K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy