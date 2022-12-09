Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Nandua basketall moves to 3-1
The Nandua Boys Basketball team host Northumberland High School on Saturday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 77 to 46. The Warriors move to 3-1 on the season with the win and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday at home.
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
The Daily South
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Virginia Beach courts close Tuesday after bomb threat
An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse Tuesday morning.
visitnorfolk.com
2023 New Year's Eve Events in Norfolk
New Year’s Eve events in Norfolk are back in full swing, with options running the gamut from an upscale lunch cruise to a glitzy drag show. No matter your style of celebration, there’s a festive way to ring in 2023 in Norfolk. So, put on something sparkly, get ready for champagne sips, and join in the spirited festivities of these New Year’s events.
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Fitness Facility Headed To Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-A new workout facility appears to be headed to Williamsburg. Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board reviewed an application at its November 22 meeting regarding signage for the potential new business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WAVY News 10
Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
WAVY News 10
Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce virtual school day plan for weather-related closures
WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools have announced the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 Virtual School Day Plan. This plan authorizes the conversion of up to three weather-related school closure days to asynchronous virtual school days. These virtual school days implemented during weather-related closures are recognized as a full school day, eliminating the need to utilize a make-up day later in the school year.
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Virginia Beach Amphitheater for 'Together Again' tour
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Janet Jackson is stopping by Virginia Beach next May as part of her "Together Again" tour with rapper and special guest, Ludacris. The Grammy Award-winning singer, actress and songwriter got her start with her family's CBS show," The Jacksons," in 1976. She's known for songs...
Police investigate shooting in Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Highland Park neighborhood of Norfolk Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of West 39th Street, which is close to ODU's campus. Police responded around 5:20 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
WAVY News 10
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. WAVY-TV donates to United Way fund set up after Chesapeake …. The United Way of South Hampton Roads hopes the fund will help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people...
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia
Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
Comments / 0