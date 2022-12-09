New Year’s Eve events in Norfolk are back in full swing, with options running the gamut from an upscale lunch cruise to a glitzy drag show. No matter your style of celebration, there’s a festive way to ring in 2023 in Norfolk. So, put on something sparkly, get ready for champagne sips, and join in the spirited festivities of these New Year’s events.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO