Onley, VA

shoredailynews.com

Nandua basketall moves to 3-1

The Nandua Boys Basketball team host Northumberland High School on Saturday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 77 to 46. The Warriors move to 3-1 on the season with the win and will play Norfolk Christian on Tuesday at home.
ONLEY, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
visitnorfolk.com

2023 New Year's Eve Events in Norfolk

New Year’s Eve events in Norfolk are back in full swing, with options running the gamut from an upscale lunch cruise to a glitzy drag show. No matter your style of celebration, there’s a festive way to ring in 2023 in Norfolk. So, put on something sparkly, get ready for champagne sips, and join in the spirited festivities of these New Year’s events.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

New Fitness Facility Headed To Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A new workout facility appears to be headed to Williamsburg. Williamsburg’s Architectural Review Board reviewed an application at its November 22 meeting regarding signage for the potential new business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Behold! Missy Elliott ‘rains’ down wisdom at Norfolk State commencement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth native and music superstar Missy Elliott ‘rained’ down pearls of wisdom to Norfolk State University graduates Saturday in her commencement address. In an approximately 10-minute address to the December graduates made without notes, Elliott told graduates to make sure the friends they...
NORFOLK, VA
WMDT.com

Somerset Co. Schools announce virtual school day plan for weather-related closures

WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools have announced the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 Virtual School Day Plan. This plan authorizes the conversion of up to three weather-related school closure days to asynchronous virtual school days. These virtual school days implemented during weather-related closures are recognized as a full school day, eliminating the need to utilize a make-up day later in the school year.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. WAVY-TV donates to United Way fund set up after Chesapeake …. The United Way of South Hampton Roads hopes the fund will help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people...
NORFOLK, VA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia

Located on the Chesapeake Bay, Norfolk, Virginia, is a city that is full of things to do. The city has many attractions, such as the Naval Station Norfolk and the Chrysler Museum of Art. You can also check out the zoo, which is home to animals, including lions and bears.
NORFOLK, VA

