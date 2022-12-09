Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
MASSIVE! The Largest Mansion in the United States is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
freightwaves.com
CMA CGM buys New York/New Jersey terminal operations from GCT
Shipping lines have never amassed more cash than they have in the past two years — and they’re spending it freely on everything from new ships to airplanes to tech platforms to terminal operations. France’s CMA CGM Group, which operates the world’s third-largest ocean carrier, unveiled its latest...
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
cruisefever.net
World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.
The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
See inside the only cruise line in the world that offers pet-friendly sailings across the Atlantic
If you hate the idea of putting your pet in the cargo hold of a plane, this cruise offers another way to get your animal safely across the Atlantic.
AOL Corp
'Rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, leaves 1 dead and 4 injured
An American passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four other guests were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," officials said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
maritime-executive.com
MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration
MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'
Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
travelnoire.com
Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023
Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...
