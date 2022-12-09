ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

InsideHook

The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast

When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

CMA CGM buys New York/New Jersey terminal operations from GCT

Shipping lines have never amassed more cash than they have in the past two years — and they’re spending it freely on everything from new ships to airplanes to tech platforms to terminal operations. France’s CMA CGM Group, which operates the world’s third-largest ocean carrier, unveiled its latest...
BAYONNE, NJ
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisefever.net

World’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in the U.S.

The world’s newest cruise ship, MSC Seascape, arrived in the U.S. and the vessel will be christened this week in New York City. After the cruise ship is named, it will head to the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and sail week long cruises to the Caribbean. MSC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings

The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
TheStreet

Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

'Rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, leaves 1 dead and 4 injured

An American passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four other guests were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," officials said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
maritime-executive.com

MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration

MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'

Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelnoire.com

Soho House To Open In Mexico City In Early 2023

Coming to Mexico City early next year will be the new addition to the Soho House franchise. After the members-only club announced it would be opening recent locations in Stockholm, Bangkok, and Miami, the Mexico City brand will be it’s first ever in Latin America. The Essence Of Mexico...

