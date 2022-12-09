2023 beckons: Here’s a passel of possibilities for New Year’s Eve, party planners

If you want to greet 2023 with a bang, you’ll have plenty of options.

The area’s biggest New Year’s Eve events will take place at KC Live!, the Scottish Rite Temple, The Truman and the Uptown, but many other venues will provide more low-key celebrations.

In addition to the usual food, music, dancing, ball drops and champagne toasts, you can step into the new year incognito at masquerade events at the Cable Event Center, The Fontaine and J. Rieger & Co. Distillery.

Other options for the evening include taking in a comedy show at the Kansas City Improv, the Comedy Club of Kansas City or the Bird Comedy Theater; celebrating after a Kansas City Mavericks hockey game; and ringing in 2023 after enjoying the Knights of Lights display at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

Here are some of the possibilities for a Dec. 31 to remember:

NYE parties

▪ Danse Macabre (NYE Masquerade of the Dead), 6 p.m., Cable Event Center ($66.60-$131). eventbrite.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve Double Banger, 6 p.m., City Barrel Brewing Co. ($85-$215). citybarrelbrewing.com .

▪ Sinners and Saints New Year’s Eve Party, 6 p.m., Guitars and Cadillacs ($25-$60). guitarsandcadillacs.com .

▪ Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party, 6:30 p.m., The View at Briarcliff ($200-$250). theviewatbriarcliff.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve Gala, 7 p.m., Airport Marriott ($125-$135). eventbrite.com .

▪ A Night in Paris for NYE, 7 p.m., Headquarters, Harrisonville ($55). headquarterscraftwinery.com .

▪ Black Party XVI, 8 p.m., The Truman ($59.97-$109.97). blackpartykc.com .

▪ Let’s Go Dancing, 8 p.m., Mod Gallery & Space ($30-$40). boommod.com .

▪ Masquerade New Year’s Eve Bash, 8 p.m., The Fontaine ($100). thefontainehotel.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve, 7 p.m., Howl at the Moon ($80-$150). howlatthemoon.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve at The Temple XIII, 8 p.m., Scottish Rite Temple ($44.97-$250). nyekc.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve Gala, 8 p.m., Warren Place, Gardner ($50-$80). eventbrite.com .

▪ NYE 2023, 8 p.m., Uptown ($55-$90). uptowntheater.com .

▪ NYE Live! 8 p.m., KC Live! ($60-$160). nye-live.com/kansas-city .

▪ NYE Masquerade, 8 p.m., J. Rieger & Co. Distillery ($60-$100). jriegerco.com .

▪ Party Like It’s 1930, 8 p.m., Aztec Shawnee Theater ($45). aztecshawnee.com .

▪ 2023 New Year Celebration, 9 p.m., John’s Big Deck ($70-$100). johnsbigdeckkc.org .

▪ New Year’s Eve @ The Levee, 9 p.m., The Levee ($70-$100). theleveekc.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m., Crossroads Hotel ($225). crossroadshotelkc.com .

▪ Wild West Bottoms NYE Blowout, 9 p.m., The Ship ($75-$95). theshipkc.com .

▪ Knights of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration, 10 p.m., Kansas City Renaissance Festival ($30). kcrenfest.com .

Samantha Fish, a blues and rock favorite from Kansas City, will play in Richmond, Missouri, on New Year’s Eve. Dori Sumter/File photo

Music and comedy

▪ Antoine Scott and Cody Woods, 7 and 9:45 p.m., Kansas City Improv ($30). improvkc.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve with Comedy and Jazz, 7 and 10:25 p.m., Comedy Club of Kansas City ($32-$40). thecomedyclubkc.com .

▪ Samantha Fish, 7 p.m., Branded Steakhouse, Richmond, Missouri ($50). eventbrite.com .

▪ New Year’s Eve at The Bird, 7:30 p.m., Bird Comedy Theater ($20). thebirdkc.com .

▪ Dolewite, 9 p.m., VooDoo ($11.50-$19.50). voodookc.com .

▪ New Year’s Party with Chuck Mead & His Grassy Knoll Boys, The Outtakes, The Instamatics and Levee Town, 9 p.m., Knuckleheads ($60). knuckleheadskc.com .

Family friendly

▪ Wonder Eve, 9 a.m.-noon, Wonderscope Children’s Museum ($9-$12; free for members). wonderscope.org .

▪ Zoo Year’s Eve, 10 a.m.-noon, Kansas City Zoo ($8.50-$20). kansascityzoo.org .

▪ Noon Year’s Eve, noon-6:30 p.m., Science City at Union Station ($14.50; free for members). sciencecity.unionstation.org .

▪ Rockin’ New Year’s Eve, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena ($25-$67). kcmavericks.com .