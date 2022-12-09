ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wspa.com

Spartanburg Parade Road closures

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex. Spartanburg holds annual Christmas Parade. Mother of Trayvon Martin shares journey through grief with Spartanburg...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
momcollective.com

The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate

In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Mom, non-mobile daughter walk entire Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC

Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Swamp Rabbits are back this weekend

*This content is sponsored by Greenville Swamp Rabbits*. Swamp Rabbits hockey is back tomorrow after BIG wins last weekend and tomorrow night is the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night!!. Teddy Bear Toss Night tomorrow, Fleece blanket give-away and when the Rabbits score their 1st goal, bring a stuffed animal to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Find Little River Roasting coffee, sustainably harvested from farms around the world, at four locations throughout Spartanburg.

Little River Roasting has partnered with farmers, cooperatives, estates and importers in over 20 countries. Their roasting facility, located 101 Fretwell Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina is open Monday through Friday 7 am – 4 pm and Saturday from 7 am – 2 pm. They offer fresh roasted coffee by the pound or half pound, as well as batch brewed coffee by the cup. For those seeking specialty coffee drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, and more, please visit one of our coffee shops:
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
GREENVILLE, SC

