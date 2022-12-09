Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
wspa.com
Spartanburg Parade Road closures
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex. Spartanburg holds annual Christmas Parade. Mother of Trayvon Martin shares journey through grief with Spartanburg...
Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns
The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride's operation.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
momcollective.com
The BEST Hot Cocoa Around the Upstate
In honor of National Hot Cocoa Day, we are sharing our top hot cocoa and cocoa bomb finds in the Greenville area!. When the weather cools down, there is no better thing to do than to grab a warm cup of hot cocoa especially close to the holidays! I don’t know about you, but I don’t need a special day to enjoy hot cocoa, although, this does give me another reason to head out and grab another cup!
wspa.com
Mom, non-mobile daughter walk entire Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Largest Nativity Scene in South Carolina at Church in Greenville, SC
Did you know South Carolina’s largest nativity scene with life-size figures is right here in Greenville, SC? See the beautifully carved figures at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Taylors through early February. Christmas is centered around nativity scenes and for good reason, right? The birth of Christ is...
FOX Carolina
New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
wspa.com
Electric vehicle maker, SC officials collaborate to install charging stations at state parks
Near Picnic Area #3 and #4 at Dreher Island State Park is a new amenity available for visitors. Electric vehicle maker, SC officials collaborate …. Near Picnic Area #3 and #4 at Dreher Island State Park is a new amenity available for visitors. Tuesday’s high school basketball. Spartanburg sweeps...
wspa.com
Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000.
wspa.com
Greenville Swamp Rabbits are back this weekend
*This content is sponsored by Greenville Swamp Rabbits*. Swamp Rabbits hockey is back tomorrow after BIG wins last weekend and tomorrow night is the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night!!. Teddy Bear Toss Night tomorrow, Fleece blanket give-away and when the Rabbits score their 1st goal, bring a stuffed animal to...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
wspa.com
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
wspa.com
Find Little River Roasting coffee, sustainably harvested from farms around the world, at four locations throughout Spartanburg.
Little River Roasting has partnered with farmers, cooperatives, estates and importers in over 20 countries. Their roasting facility, located 101 Fretwell Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina is open Monday through Friday 7 am – 4 pm and Saturday from 7 am – 2 pm. They offer fresh roasted coffee by the pound or half pound, as well as batch brewed coffee by the cup. For those seeking specialty coffee drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, and more, please visit one of our coffee shops:
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
wspa.com
House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines.
WYFF4.com
Greenville's Oak Hill Cafe & Farm to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Oak Hill Cafe and Farm started as a house with a big backyard. "When I looked at it, it was quite a mess, but I could see that it could maybe work for a restaurant and be kind of a cozy place for people to come and enjoy our food," said co-owner Lori Nelsen.
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
