The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
The Independent

UK inflation dips but soaring food and energy prices keep pressure on households

UK inflation eased back by more than expected last month from October’s 41-year high, but households remained under pressure due to sky-high food and energy costs, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.7% in November, from 11.1% in October.It said the drop largely followed falls in the price of petrol and diesel.Economists had expected CPI inflation to fall to 10.9%.Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 9.3% in the 12 months to November 2022 - down from 9.6% in October.CPI rose by...
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
The Independent

Cost of Christmas dinner up 9.3% despite grocery price inflation finally dipping

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four is up by almost 10% on last year to £31 despite grocery price inflation dipping for the first time in 21 months.Groceries are still 14.6% more expensive than they were a year ago but this is down from last month’s 14.7% in a sign that the pace of inflation is easing slightly, according to Kantar.Despite the hint of Christmas relief, shoppers will have to spend an extra £60 in December to buy the same items as last year while the cost of a Christmas dinner for four is up 9.3% to...
WEKU

How stores ended up with too many (wrong) clothes

Remember when we couldn't get enough athleisure? Or pajamas? Now, the hottest question for clothing retailers is whether they've got an "inventory glut." For shoppers, this means discounts.

