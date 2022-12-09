ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wpr.org

Snow and icy conditions to hit northwestern Wisconsin starting Tuesday

The northwestern region of Wisconsin is expected to get a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The weather conditions are expected to create difficult travel conditions and both Douglas and Bayfield counties are under a...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major Storm to Impact the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will continue to move toward the northern Plains today. This is the same storm systems which brought several feet of snow to the Pacific Northwest and northern and central Rockies. Dry conditions are expected this...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wet stretch of weather begins Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will begin to move into southern Wisconsin tomorrow. Ahead of it tonight, skies will remain overcast and winds will begin to grow stronger out of the southeast. We’ll wake up to dry conditions Tuesday morning,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

A messy mix of precipitation arrives tonight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An overcast sky but dry through the day today with stronger easterly winds. These will remain on the stronger side tonight, gusting up to around 40 mph. Low pressure has strengthened across the Plains this afternoon, pushing a significant amount of precipitation up through Iowa and into Minnesota. This will start to work into Western Wisconsin this evening and continue through tonight, taking on various forms. Precipitation type should initially start out as rain, but the possibility of sleet mixing in is not out of the question. Temperatures should hold nearly steady, but may drop a few degrees later tonight, when we will have a better chance to see more sleet and snow mixing in, along with pockets of freezing rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Massive storm brings rain, then snow, to southeast Wisconsin

If you have been paying to the larger national weather story then you know there's a massive winter storm moving across the entire country. Tuesday morning the storm spans from blizzard conditions in North Dakota to tornado warnings in Oklahoma and Texas. Southeast Wisconsin is seeing the lull before the storm Tuesday morning with rain and some mix arriving Tuesday evening.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Winter storm is coming

The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Winter storm update for this week

December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
DULUTH, MN
WSAW

First Alert Weather: A winter storm expected mid to late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new week will feature active winter weather in North Central Wisconsin. The first couple of days will be the calm before the winter storm. Clouds will be common on Sunday and cool. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wisconsin

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR DODGE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTINES UNTIL 6 P.M. FRIDAY. 1-3″ OF SNOW COULD CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELLING***. A messy day Friday as a winter storm brings rain, sleet, and snow across...
WAUKESHA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEVN

Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
WISCONSIN STATE

