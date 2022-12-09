Read full article on original website
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Healthline
Strep A Outbreak: What to Know About Symptoms, Risks, and Treatments
Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a...
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Feeling sick? How to know if you have COVID, RSV or the flu
It’s a triple threat. After years of isolating and masking, influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are all hitting harder and earlier this cold season in a phenomenon that’s been dubbed a “tripledemic.” During Thanksgiving week, roughly 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu, the most for that week in more than 10 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are creeping higher. New York State has seen over 141,000 cases in the last month, and, over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control placed five New York counties — Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Nassau and...
msn.com
Six-year-old dies after bacteria outbreak in primary school
A primary school pupil has died and a second is being treated in hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey. The two pupils were believed to be in the same year group at Ashford Church of England Primary School. The pair caught the rare invasive group...
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Strep A: No 10 tells parents to look for signs of infection with reports of eighth death
Warning comes as health official says earlier start to cases in UK could be knock-on effect of pandemic
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
BBC
Strep A: Grandmother says four-year-old Camila Burns getting better
The grandmother of a four-year-old girl who was fighting for her life in hospital with strep A says she is starting to get better. Camila Rose Burns was put on a ventilator at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after falling ill. Fifteen UK children have now died after invasive strep...
WAND TV
Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses
(NBC) - Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
BBC
Strep A schools may be given preventive antibiotics
Pupils at schools with cases of streptococcus A could get preventative antibiotics after nine children died from infections linked to the bacteria. Schools minister Nick Gibb said the use of antibiotics "is an option" and the issue had been raised in the House of Lords on Monday. One of the...
I thought my daughter, 5, was going to die after medics missed signs she had invasive Strep A and gave wrong treatment
A MUM thought her five-year-old daughter was going to die after doctors missed signs she was suffering with invasive Strep A. Tanya Dawson initially thought little Lyra had a common cold before discovering she had actually contracted the highly-contagious condition. The 22-year-old then feared the worst following the deaths of...
How many Strep A deaths are there each year in the UK?
At least 5 children have now died from Strep A-related infections in the current outbreak. Group A strep bacteria can cause many different illnesses, including scarlet fever, the skin infection impetigo, and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).Cases of iGAS are higher than usual this year. Since September, when the disease monitoring year began, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there have been 659 reports of iGAS across England, higher than at the same time over the last five years.In...
