Binghamton, NY

whcuradio.com

Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino

Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Facing Weapons Charges After Lockouts in Broome County

Two Broome County men are facing weapons charges after several school districts and other businesses went into lockout mode Monday morning and afternoon. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office was made aware of a live streaming on the personal Facebook page of Nicholas Skiba of Johnson City.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Late-night dispute results in fight, assault charges

ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after an argument over loud music turned violent around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Michael Meskill of the Ithaca Police Department announced that police were called to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute over loud music.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: December 5 to December 11

During the week of Monday December 5, to Sunday December 11, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 11 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 9 traffic tickets. Derick J. Fredenburg, and Alfred E. Thorton IV of Owego, were both arrested for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Burglary

The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Burglary. The D.A.'s office says Frank V. Criscitello admitted he broke into a Vermont Avenue residence in March 2022 and stole money and jewelry. Criscitello pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports a Spike in Drug Overdoses

The Broome County Health Department says it has received reports of increased suspected drug overdose deaths during the past few days. According to a news release issued by Broome County officials late Friday, December 9, here have been a total of 75 suspected overdoses in Broome County to-date, compared to 54 deaths last year.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WOLF

Man arrested after following woman home from casino and robbing her

CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A New York man was arrested after following a woman home from a casino and stealing her purse. According to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Oswego New York observed a 71-year-old woman from Canton, PA while she was inside the Tioga Downs Casino in New York in November.
CANTON, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

