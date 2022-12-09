ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC woman sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud, federal officials say

By Matthew Memrick
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YRtF_0jcwrnpa00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Federal officials say fake COVID-19 loan applications will imprison a Charlotte woman for 42 months.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Nkhenge Shropshire, 49, will also have three years of supervised release after being found guilty of attempting to get the relief loans.

Court records show that Shropshire and her co-conspirators tried to obtain at least $331,072. They actually got around $45,000.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced the conviction on Wednesday with Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in Charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

“At a time that businesses and communities were doing their best to survive the devastating impact of COVID-19, Shropshire was busy trying to make a quick buck and take advantage of the aid administered by the government,” King said.

According to filed court documents and court proceedings, Shropshire conspired with others to defraud the Small Business Association by submitting fraudulent applications for Economic Disaster Relief Loans (EIDL).

Business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic had access to those loans under the expanded Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to court records, between July 2 and Sept. 2, 2020, Shropshire and her co-conspirators submitted at least ten fraudulent EIDL applications to the SBA. Forms included false information about the total number of employees and gross revenues.

Records show Shropshire spent the money on personal expenses, including hotel stays, shopping sprees, and cars.

Shropshire previously had a conviction involving filing false tax returns. With this most recent conviction, she was on federal supervised release when committing the COVID-19 fraud scheme. She lied on a loan application and served 33 months in prison with five years of supervised release.

On May 6, 2022, Shropshire pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy. She is in federal custody and will go to the federal Bureau of Prisons when a facility is determined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Victim's family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond

Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last year was given bond. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy given bond. Emotions were high Tuesday in a York County courtroom when a former Chester County...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Toddler dies from gunshot wound, three arrested in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been taken into custody after police say a child in Gaston County died of a gunshot wound Tuesday. According to the Gaston County Police Department, a 4-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound on Tuesday around 4:22 p.m. at a residence in a mobile home community on Cindy Lane, just off Hickory Grove Road north of McAdenville.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy