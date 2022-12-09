Read full article on original website
This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey
FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
A Perfect Place to Take the Family This Winter in Ocean County, NJ
Old man winter is coming soon to Ocean County and of course, winter means it's time to find things to do indoors to keep warm and have fun. We are looking for great places to go with your family this winter in Ocean County. During winter we need a place...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken
TOMS RIVER, NJ – It’s bad enough that the Toms River Parking Authority is broke financially and runs each year at a huge loss to taxpayers, but the new system is nothing short of garbage. This week was the first time I had to park on a public street in downtown Toms River and it was pretty frustrating. First, the meter itself was dirty and disgusting. The screen could barely be viewed as it was full of scratches and condensation. It was virtually impossible to use the meter using the on-screen prompts, I tried two different ones with the same The post Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Retail Coming To Mall Property In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You might have noticed land being cleared on Bay Avenue near the Ocean County Mall. This is the start of a proposed retail building that will be built there. However, the tenants are not yet set in stone. The 12,000 square foot retail building will have...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood
A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
A wildly popular Korean BBQ chain is opening soon in Hazlet, NJ
There's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A new KPot Korean BBQ is getting ready to open at Hazlet Town Center off Route 35, according to the Asbury Park Press.
