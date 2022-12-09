ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
