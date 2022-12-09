Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman critically injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 51-year-old Wayland woman was critically injured Wednesday, Dec. 12, in a crash in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Two others suffered less serious injuries. The crash was reported at 9:17 p.m. at Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue. Police said that the...
Woman hospitalized after being rear-ended in Allendale Twp
A 53-year-old woman from Jenison was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition.
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
WWMTCw
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
Kalamazoo County manufacturing business catches fire
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Firefighters have a commercial fire under control after battling it Monday morning. A fire extended into the roof and walls of a Kalamazoo County business Monday morning. There was a fire in machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, on...
Woman gets prison for 2021 murder in South Haven
A woman convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man in South Haven last year will spend decades in prison.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
2 pets rescued from Holland house fire
Authorities say two pets were rescued from a house fire in Holland Monday.
WILX-TV
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
New I-94 dynamic message signs will alert drivers to dangerous conditions in Kalamazoo area
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Dynamic message signs installed on Interstate 94 will be activated to warn drivers about dangerous conditions and ask them to slow down. The new electronic signs are expected to be operational in early 2023, the Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. The agency has installed...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Cass County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying person in regard to missing packages
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying images of a person and vehicle captured on a Ring doorbell camera. Investigators want to talk with them about some missing packages in the Mason Township area. Anybody with information is asked to contact central dispatch at 269-445-1560, call the...
WNDU
15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
MSP: Missing man last seen near Sturgis
Michigan State Police are looking for a man who has been reported missing and was last seen in St. Joseph County.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 1