Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United.The 22-year-old started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22.Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after he was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag told reporters. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of...

28 MINUTES AGO