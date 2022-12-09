ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Next Click: A weekend for binge-watching

By Heather Abraham
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready to do some binge-watching this weekend!

KDKA's Heather Abraham is here with Your Next Click!

The Netflix documentary titled 'Harry and Meghan' is now out on Netflix.

The six-episode series is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sharing their side of the story following their split from the Royal Family.

The trailer ends with Harry saying "We know the full truth."

Volume One was just released yesterday and Volume Two comes out on December 15.

Next up, get ready for another installment of 'Night at the Museum.'

The animated version, 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' is streaming today on Disney Plus.

It follows Nick Daley, the son of Ben Stiller's character Larry Daley, who works as the night guard at the museum. It should be a lot of fun to watch with the whole family.

And here's a trailer to get you excited for something fun that's coming soon.

If you're a fan of 'The Witcher,' the four-part prequel series called 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' premieres on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Season Three of The Witcher is expected this summer.

