Daily Mail

'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease

Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC

How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets

Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
BBC

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Lionel Messi on brink of making Qatar tournament his'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
BBC

Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham

Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC

Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts

Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News), external. AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal), external.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final

Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
BBC

Partick Thistle chair and directors step down after 'destructive' fan protests

Partick Thistle chair Jacqui Low and all but one of the other directors have resigned after recent fan protests they say were damaging the Glasgow club. Partick Thistle FC Trust recently became majority shareholder when it was gifted the late Colin Weir's shares. But talks with the the group initially...
The Guardian

The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England

England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
BBC

Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history. Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government could give. The minister has had calls...
BBC

Sturgeon questioned over 'worst ever' A&E figures

That's all from the live page team. Have a lovely afternoon. A regular scrum of photographers and MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby after FMQs – but not, for once, to doorstep the first minister or debate a controversial policy. They were there to see puppies – something which...
BBC

Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'

The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
BBC

Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home

Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
BBC

Disabled airport travellers given 'unacceptable' support

Disabled passengers are suffering from "unacceptable" levels of support at many UK airports. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that many disabled and less mobile passengers missed summer flights at London Heathrow due to poor accessibility performance. Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Luton Airports also had an "unacceptable level of service...
BBC

Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism

Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
gripped.com

World’s Most Epic Sea Cliff! 5.14 Trad Above the North Sea

Robbie Phillips and Alex Moore team up for The Longhope Direct, a climb that’s been called the world’s hardest sea cliff climb at E10 or 5.14-. It’s found on St John’s Head at Hoy in Orkney, Scotland. Their ascent was captured in the new film Not a Hope in Hoy.

