BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi called best player ever as pundits react to Argentine's masterclass
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi was dubbed the greatest player of all time as he led Argentina into the...
'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease
Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Lionel Messi on brink of making Qatar tournament his'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
Diana Baig returns as Pakistan name squads for Women's T20 World Cup and Australia tour
Bismah Maroof leads a team hoping to make it past the group stages of a T20 World Cup for the first time
BBC
Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts
Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News), external. AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal), external.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi targets place in history after inspiring Argentina to Qatar final
Lionel Messi beamed with pride after his magical display inspired Argentina to a resounding victory against Croatia and secured their place in the World Cup final.One of the greatest players in football history, the 35-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday’s Lusail Stadium semi-final against the 2018 runners-up.Messi converted a first-half spot-kick and watched Julian Alvarez end a strong solo run with a cool finish, before the skipper showed incredible nous and skill to tee up the Manchester City forward to wrap up a 3-0 win. Argentina will return to Lusail to face France or Morocco on Sunday,...
BBC
Partick Thistle chair and directors step down after 'destructive' fan protests
Partick Thistle chair Jacqui Low and all but one of the other directors have resigned after recent fan protests they say were damaging the Glasgow club. Partick Thistle FC Trust recently became majority shareholder when it was gifted the late Colin Weir's shares. But talks with the the group initially...
The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England
England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
Few in the media grasped the power of Keating’s Redfern speech that day in 1992 | Amanda Meade
As a junior Sydney Morning Herald reporter, I got to write the ‘first rough draft of history’ that day – but not everyone saw it that way
BBC
Health secretary: I have sleepless nights over NHS
Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf said he has sleepless nights over the NHS in Scotland as it faces the "most significant pressure" in its history. Mr Yousaf told BBC Scotland he was spending "every waking moment possible" trying to see what support government could give. The minister has had calls...
BBC
Sturgeon questioned over 'worst ever' A&E figures
That's all from the live page team. Have a lovely afternoon. A regular scrum of photographers and MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby after FMQs – but not, for once, to doorstep the first minister or debate a controversial policy. They were there to see puppies – something which...
BBC
Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle quits as job becomes 'too great a burden'
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle has quit after three years saying the role had become "too great a burden". The Right Reverend Robert Byrne said he had resigned "with great sorrow" and a "heavy heart" in a letter read out to diocese parishioners on Sunday. He said he was...
BBC
Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
BBC
Disabled airport travellers given 'unacceptable' support
Disabled passengers are suffering from "unacceptable" levels of support at many UK airports. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that many disabled and less mobile passengers missed summer flights at London Heathrow due to poor accessibility performance. Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Luton Airports also had an "unacceptable level of service...
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
gripped.com
World’s Most Epic Sea Cliff! 5.14 Trad Above the North Sea
Robbie Phillips and Alex Moore team up for The Longhope Direct, a climb that’s been called the world’s hardest sea cliff climb at E10 or 5.14-. It’s found on St John’s Head at Hoy in Orkney, Scotland. Their ascent was captured in the new film Not a Hope in Hoy.
The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dies after ‘years of ill health’ aged 84
Jet Black, drummer with the Stranglers, has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed. The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in north Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.
