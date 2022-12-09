Read full article on original website
BBC
Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
BBC
Man arrested after police vehicle collision in Dundee
A man has been arrested after a collision between an unmarked police vehicle and another car in Dundee. A white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled to by officers in a police vehicle in the city's Clepington Road at about 10:10 on Tuesday. Police Scotland said the incident then...
BBC
Man, 35, dies after three-vehicle crash in East Kilbride
Police have named a pedestrian killed in a crash involving three vehicles in East Kilbride. John Paul McGinty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on the A726 Queensway shortly after 18:30 on Wednesday. The road was closed for six hours for a police investigation. The vehicles...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
BBC
Toddler murder: Police say case will never be forgotten
Police have said the case of a County Antrim woman who murdered one of her sons and attempted to murder the other will never be forgotten. The woman pleaded guilty to the offences and has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. She stabbed the children at a house...
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Driver jailed for crash that left five people dead
An Italian tourist convicted of causing the deaths of five people - including his own four-year-old son - in a crash in north east Scotland has been jailed. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Woman arrested after man's body found in alley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire alley. Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 06:00 GMT on Saturday after receiving reports a body had been found. The man, who has not...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Pair arrested over fatal hit-and-run
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a Leeds hit-and-run incident in which a woman was killed. The 59-year-old victim was struck by a silver Ford Transit as she left the ice skating rink on Elland Road at about 19:30 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Canterbury roundabout crash: Tributes paid to 18-year-old who died
An 18-year-old who was killed in a crash has been remembered as a "kind and beautiful young lady" by her family. Lucy Billingham died in the crash at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
County Londonderry hit-and-run incident leaves woman dead
A woman has died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening. Police said a motorist called at about19:00 GMT concerned about the safety of a pedestrian in Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady. Officers closed the road and found the body of a woman who they believe was...
BBC
Cars stolen while drivers left them defrosting in West Lothian
Police are warning drivers not to leave their cars while defrosting them following the theft of two vehicles in West Lothian. The drivers had left their cars after switching them on to let the heaters defrost windows. On Sunday, a black Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at...
BBC
Inquest opens into death of 16-year-old girl
An inquest has been opened into the death of a schoolgirl who died after taking a tablet at a nightclub. Lucy Hill, 16, became unwell while out with friends at a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on 3 December. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital...
