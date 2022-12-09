Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Elden Ring wins GOTY 2022 at The Game Awards
Anyone else still awake and watching The Game Awards? Join me in a moment of silence for those of us here at GAMINGbible HQ that have sacrificed an entire night’s sleep to bring you the best reveals of the event. There’s been plenty to get excited about. We’ve seen Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay, Hideo Kojima announced Death Stranding 2, plus there’s even a Hellboy game on the way.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
IGN
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards
It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
The Game awards: three patience-testing hours of video game advertorials
By focusing on the near-future of the industry, the honours failed to adequately celebrate its present
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
Geoff Keighley Returns as the Host of the 2022 Game Awards
Though the award show is less than a decade old, the Game Awards has set a high standard for itself, bringing in multitudes of viewers who game on all platforms. But who hosts the famed award show? Here's a breakdown of the show's hosts this year. Article continues below advertisement.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
Engadget
Twitter’s Community Notes feature starts rolling out globally
Twitter has begun rolling out to all of its users globally, the company announced on . Previously known as Birdwatch, the feature first debuted in 2021 as means for the social media website to combat misinformation. Community Notes takes a crowd-sourced approach to debunking misleading tweets. Moderators who are part...
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Death Stranding 2 Made Official With Secret-Filled Trailer
Hideo Kojima made an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, and as many had suspected, he announced the sequel to his acclaimed game "Death Stranding." Currently in development under the working title of "Death Stranding 2" and referred to as "DS2," we also got our first glimpse at the game that is developed using the Decima Engine.
