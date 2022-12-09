Pubbelly Sushi to Open on Restaurant Row in Boca Raton

What Now reported earlier this week that Restaurant Row , a major, 22,500-square-foot restaurant-only development from PEBB Enterprises under construction next to the Town Center at Boca Raton , will be home to a new outpost of El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar . To this can be added a new Pubbelly Sushi —either the chain’s sixth or seventh location, depending on whether you count the upcoming Pubbelly in West Palm Beach .

Pubbelly offers drinks, a Happy Hour Menu, and a Brunch Menu with tasty dishes like Korean Chicken & Waffles, a Breakfast Bao Bun, and Pubbelly Crispy Lox—on top of its appetizing dinner menu. In Miami Beach, this menu features shareables like Korean Bravas, French Onion Miso Soup, and Tuna Tartare. From the grill come dishes like Miso Black Cod with charred spring onions, Grilled Octopus with spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic, Spare Ribs, and Japanese eggplant with red miso, garlic chips, chives, and sesame.

And that’s not even to mention Pubbelly’s sushi, which features a selection of sashimi and nigiri choices, including Bigeye Tuna Sahimi with burrata, heirloom tomatoes, basil ponzu, and olive oil, and Crispy Yellowtail nigiri with black truffle yuzu soy, frites, and chives. Dessert choices include Miso Bread Pudding and Mochi Ice Cream.

What Now reached out to several representatives of Pubbelly Sushi for comment on Thursday. The representatives either declined to comment on the news or were not immediately available.

Photo: Official

