ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Pubbelly Sushi to Open on Restaurant Row in Boca Raton

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 4 days ago

What Now reported earlier this week that Restaurant Row , a major, 22,500-square-foot restaurant-only development from PEBB Enterprises under construction next to the Town Center at Boca Raton , will be home to a new outpost of El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar . To this can be added a new Pubbelly Sushi —either the chain’s sixth or seventh location, depending on whether you count the upcoming Pubbelly in West Palm Beach .

Pubbelly offers drinks, a Happy Hour Menu, and a Brunch Menu with tasty dishes like Korean Chicken & Waffles, a Breakfast Bao Bun, and Pubbelly Crispy Lox—on top of its appetizing dinner menu. In Miami Beach, this menu features shareables like Korean Bravas, French Onion Miso Soup, and Tuna Tartare. From the grill come dishes like Miso Black Cod with charred spring onions, Grilled Octopus with spicy lemongrass and crispy garlic, Spare Ribs, and Japanese eggplant with red miso, garlic chips, chives, and sesame.

And that’s not even to mention Pubbelly’s sushi, which features a selection of sashimi and nigiri choices, including Bigeye Tuna Sahimi with burrata, heirloom tomatoes, basil ponzu, and olive oil, and Crispy Yellowtail nigiri with black truffle yuzu soy, frites, and chives. Dessert choices include Miso Bread Pudding and Mochi Ice Cream.

What Now reached out to several representatives of Pubbelly Sushi for comment on Thursday. The representatives either declined to comment on the news or were not immediately available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277zRx_0jcwr72R00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Miami’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Local trivia game show now casting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. If you consider yourself a news junkie, or a purveyor of odd and tall tales, this could be the opportunity for you. A new local trivia game is casting in West Palm Beach...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

A historical past of the downtown West Palm Seashore location

The building at 314 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach will have a new occupant when it turns 100 years old in 2023. A non-profit organization called 1909 won the $10 million bid this month for the coveted 30,000 square foot property. The company plans to use the location as a hub for innovation, collaboration and growth for small businesses through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person help.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
News Channel Nebraska

10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami

Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million

396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Gallery: Holiday lights and decorations across South Florida

WPBF 25 News viewers are showing us their holiday lights and decorations across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Upload pictures or video of your lights to wpbf.com/upload for a chance to see them here and on-air. Boca Raton, West Palm Beach. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches

Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet

Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
MIAMI, FL
What Now Miami

What Now Miami

Miami-Dade County, FL
795
Followers
327
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowmia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy