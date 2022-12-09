Read full article on original website
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances
DETROIT – Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year. The National Weather Service says a white Christmas is defined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County. On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
fox2detroit.com
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
City of Ann Arbor looking to hire mechanics for city fleet
ANN ARBOR – Community members skilled in fixing cars and other vehicles can submit their resumes for open positions with the City of Ann Arbor. Applications are currently being accepted for two Fleet Mechanic - Vehicle & Equipment Tech openings with the city. Mechanics will diagnose and fix problems...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR: Macomb Township man shot, killed 3 Cooper’s hawks when utility company refused to cut down tree
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb Township man pleaded no contest after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree because a utility company refused to cut it down, according to the DNR. Arthur Anderson, 65, owes $4,500 ($1,500 per bird) to the state and $475 in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 dispensaries open in Mount Clemens despite city saying they never issued permits
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens, even though the city doesn’t allow it. Two cannabis shops recently began selling adult-use marijuana after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims they never authorized such permits. The stores include...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the area of Rutherford and Curtis streets. This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WB I-94 closed until further notice after traffic incident involving unidentified woman’s body
Westbound I-94 between Haggerty and Belleville roads will be closed until further notice due to a traffic incident involving an unidentified woman’s body. The incident occurred Monday (Dec. 13) at 8 a.m. when the Detroit Regional Communication Center was advised of an object being struck in the roadway, causing an accident.
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan’s largest indoor water park project
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Employees of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth broke ground on Tuesday in honor of its newest project focusing on building up Michigan’s largest indoor water park. The $80 million project focuses on new amenities at the hotel that’ll allow 140,000 square feet of family-friendly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia
MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Impactful western storm headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – You’ve undoubtedly heard by now about that big western storm system that is generating everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. While that system is headed our way, we will once again be spared the most significant impacts. But not Tuesday night, as we’ll see some thin clouds early, but increasing clouds after that with lows in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Public hearing set for Tuesday over Ann Arbor airport expansion
ANN ARBOR – A public hearing on expanding the Ann Arbor Airport will take place Tuesday evening at Council Chambers in Larcom City Hall from 5:30-8 p.m. Plans to lengthen the primary runway at the airport were first explored in 2009 when the City of Ann Arbor began an environmental assessment process to understand the potential impacts the project would have.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect wanted for homicide arrested on Detroit’s east side, officials say
DETROIT – A man wanted for a homicide that happened two years ago was arrested on Monday in Detroit on the city’s east side. Police arrested a suspect in the area of Queen Street and Bringard Drive on Monday after a foot chase, officials say. According to the...
