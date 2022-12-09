ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County. On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

City of Ann Arbor looking to hire mechanics for city fleet

ANN ARBOR – Community members skilled in fixing cars and other vehicles can submit their resumes for open positions with the City of Ann Arbor. Applications are currently being accepted for two Fleet Mechanic - Vehicle & Equipment Tech openings with the city. Mechanics will diagnose and fix problems...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 13) in the area of Rutherford and Curtis streets. This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Impactful western storm headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – You’ve undoubtedly heard by now about that big western storm system that is generating everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. While that system is headed our way, we will once again be spared the most significant impacts. But not Tuesday night, as we’ll see some thin clouds early, but increasing clouds after that with lows in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Public hearing set for Tuesday over Ann Arbor airport expansion

ANN ARBOR – A public hearing on expanding the Ann Arbor Airport will take place Tuesday evening at Council Chambers in Larcom City Hall from 5:30-8 p.m. Plans to lengthen the primary runway at the airport were first explored in 2009 when the City of Ann Arbor began an environmental assessment process to understand the potential impacts the project would have.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy