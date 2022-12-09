ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, TN

OBITUARY: Jadeana ‘Deana’ Kay Wix

By Jennifer Haley
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 4 days ago
Mrs. Jadeana “Deana” Kay Wix, age 59, of Westmoreland, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her residence.

Deana was born on December 24, 1962 to the late James Emmitt Howe III, and Wardena Campbell.

Deana was preceded in death by her father, James Emitt Howe III; mother, Wardena Campbell; step-father, Robert Campbell.

She is survived by; husband, Stevie Wix; sons, Matt (Amanda) Wix, Andrew (Rebecca) Wix, Brian Wix, Alex Wix, and Zack Wix; sisters, Tonya (Roy) Edwards, and Vickie Langston; brothers, William “Bill” (Vicki) Weatherford, and Wendall “Wendy” (Karen) Weatherford; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Casey, Levi, Wyatt, Cameron, Jamison, Emersyn, Chevy, Emma, Jeremiah, Arthur, and Henry.

Funeral services are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1 PM from The Chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Westmoreland with Pastor Jerry Peace officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Stevie Wix, Matt Wix, Andrew Wix, Brian Wix, Alex Wix, and Zack Wix serving as pallbearers. Chuckie Wix, Kyle Wix, Tony Wix, and Chandler Wix are serving as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation with the family will be at the funeral home on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4 PM until 9 PM, and on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 8 AM until the service time at 1 PM.

Sellars Family Heritage, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-644-2284 or www.sellarsfh.com

