ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebo, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Hall Fletcher Elementary students build gingerbread community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners at Hall Fletcher Elementary School are building a community out of gingerbread. Hershey's Kisses, Graham Crackers and plenty of icing will make it a delicious community. Kindergarten teacher Shelley Haney said the project helps students to better understand what community means and how everyone...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Applications being accepted for 2023 Sheriff's Citizens Academy

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The Academy is designed to educate the public on the duties, requirements and responsibilities of the office of Sheriff in Henderson County. The class is for every...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital nurses rally to highlight concerns about workplace violence, more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dozens of nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville gathered Tuesday morning to fight for better working conditions. Registered nurses at Mission Hospital rallied to highlight their patient safety concerns, including short-staffing and workplace violence. The nurses told News 13 crews, they are pushing HCA to work harder to retain and recruit nurses and to always give them a safe working environment.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Free Community Christmas Dinner…With Gifts

The Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry at 14 Jackson Town Road in Spruce Pine will be hosting a Christmas dinner for the community Thursday, December 22nd from 2:00 pm – 8pm. This home-cooked Christmas dinner is free of charge and open to anyone in the community who wants to enjoy a hot meal and see Santa. They will serve turkey and ham, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, mac n’ cheese, rolls, and a variety of desserts and pies. Everyone who attends will receive a gift. For more information call 828-592-4089.
SPRUCE PINE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy