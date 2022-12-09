Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLOS.com
Hall Fletcher Elementary students build gingerbread community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners at Hall Fletcher Elementary School are building a community out of gingerbread. Hershey's Kisses, Graham Crackers and plenty of icing will make it a delicious community. Kindergarten teacher Shelley Haney said the project helps students to better understand what community means and how everyone...
WLOS.com
Can'd Aid partners with Abby Bryant & the Echoes, donates instruments to Asheville school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nonprofit Can’d Aid is back at it again. The organization partnered with Abby Bryant and the Echoes to donate new percussion instruments to Asheville’s Lucy S. Herring Elementary School on Tuesday. The students thought they were just hearing a concert, but after the...
WLOS.com
Guardian ad Litem program needs volunteers to help dozens of Buncombe County children
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Volunteers are needed to help children who are abused or neglected. The Guardian ad Litem program needs people to be advocates for children as they go through the court system. Right now, there are 89 children in need of help in Buncombe County. Volunteers are...
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
WLOS.com
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Dec. 15
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 12/15/22, due to national weather service’s forcast projected to be 30 degrees. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville. and Buncombe County shelters and other...
WLOS.com
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
WLOS.com
Evergreen Community Charter School pantry gets $1,500 boost from Food Lion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Food Lion grocery chain has donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Evergreen Community Charter School. Evergreen will use the gift from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to strengthen the school’s food pantry, Robin’s Nest, which it operates in partnership with MANNA FoodBank.
WLOS.com
Traffic charge against Congressman Madison Cawthorn dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
WLOS.com
Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
WLOS.com
WNC first responders get training on handling emotional, psychological challenges of job
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina law enforcement and emergency responders are participating in a one-week training program on how to best handle mental health issues in the community and within their own ranks. The crisis intervention training, provided by Vaya Health, is designed to help first responders...
WLOS.com
Applications being accepted for 2023 Sheriff's Citizens Academy
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy. The Academy is designed to educate the public on the duties, requirements and responsibilities of the office of Sheriff in Henderson County. The class is for every...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital nurses rally to highlight concerns about workplace violence, more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dozens of nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville gathered Tuesday morning to fight for better working conditions. Registered nurses at Mission Hospital rallied to highlight their patient safety concerns, including short-staffing and workplace violence. The nurses told News 13 crews, they are pushing HCA to work harder to retain and recruit nurses and to always give them a safe working environment.
WLOS.com
Looking for a new hobby? Check out Haywood County's "Library of Things"
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Libraries are known as places where people can check out reading, reference and research materials. But in Waynesville, the Haywood County library has much more to offer. From pickleball to Instant Pot and even more -- the library offers up a plethora of opportunities.
wataugaonline.com
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott announces retirement at end of school year
BOONE — Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement came during the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting on December 12. Elliott has served as superintendent for the last nine years after being selected for the position in 2014.
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters seek screenings outside their benefits to better know cancer risks
Asheville, NC — Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death among firefighters. News 13's Deadlier than Fire series has focused on the need for occupational cancer resources for North Carolina’s firefighters. In Asheville, firefighters recently took steps aimed at early detection, outside what the city provides in...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Free Community Christmas Dinner…With Gifts
The Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry at 14 Jackson Town Road in Spruce Pine will be hosting a Christmas dinner for the community Thursday, December 22nd from 2:00 pm – 8pm. This home-cooked Christmas dinner is free of charge and open to anyone in the community who wants to enjoy a hot meal and see Santa. They will serve turkey and ham, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, mac n’ cheese, rolls, and a variety of desserts and pies. Everyone who attends will receive a gift. For more information call 828-592-4089.
