Jared Anderson: Once Forrest Hit Me - Something Flipped and All I Saw Was Red!
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) retained his 100% knockout ratio by scoring a second-round TKO victory over Jerry Forrest (26-6-2, 20 KOs). Anderson captured the WBO International and WBC Silver USNBC titles with tonight’s dominant victory.
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Josh Taylor: Teofimo Lopez Beat a Small Injured Loma, I'd Take Him To Bits!
WBO junior welterweight Josh Taylor has fired shots at his rival Teofimo Lopez. Taylor, who at one time had every world title at 140-pounds, is getting ready to make a rematch defense against Jack Catterall in early 2023. When Lopez was the unified champion at lightweight, there were plenty of...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
Michel Rivera on Gervonta: “Once I Take Care of Frank Martin, Everything Will Fall into Place”
On December 17th, Michel Rivera (24-0) will have the biggest fight of his young career when he faces fellow unbeaten lightweight Frank Martin (16-0) in a Showtime main event. The bout will headline a Premier Boxing Champions’ card at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The showdown will be the...
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Teofimo Lopez Refutes That He's Lacking Confidence: “I Know I Got It, Are You Dumb?”
Teofimo Lopez has never appeared unnerved inside the squared circle. However, following a shaky performance this past weekend against Sandor Martin, Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) began questioning his own abilities in the ring. “Do I still have it?” Asked Lopez to his handlers after eking out a close split decision...
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Crawford: I'm A Free Agent, Hopefully These Big Fights Can Come Back In Near Future
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford will remain his own boss for the foreseeable future. The three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist will continue to handle his own business affairs moving forward, it was learned after his latest outing. Crawford ended a 55-week inactive stretch with an emphatic sixth-round knockout of David Avanesyan on Saturday night at CHI Health Center in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Inoue Enters Historic Bout A Monster Favorite Against Butler
Naoya Inoue’s development into perhaps the best fighter on the planet today has been a long series of transformations. As a child, Inoue was boxing recreationally alongside his brothers, his father Shingo having moved on from his outstanding amateur career to focus on his painting business. It didn’t take long for Shingo to discover that the child he called “a little angel” was a prodigious boxing talent however, and he decided to come back to the sport full-time to foster his son’s skills. After coming up short in the All Japan amateur tournament while he was in high school, Naoya said he “became a demon.”
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'
There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
Naoya Inoue Makes Weight On 2nd Attempt Ahead Of Undisputed Clash With Paul Butler
Naoya Inoue overcame a brief scare to move forward in his quest to create history. The three-division and reigning lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight champion needed two tries to make weight for his undisputed championship with WBO titlist Paul Butler. Both boxers ultimately hit the mark ahead of a fight that—barring a draw or No-Contest—will crown the first-ever undisputed bantamweight champion in the three or four belt era.
Haney, Concerned With Ramadan, At Odds With Top Rank Over Lomachenko Fight Date
Devin Haney would ideally want to fight the toughest opponent of his career before the start of the Ramadan holiday. The undisputed lightweight champion and practicing Muslim is headed toward a showdown with former lightweight kingpin and three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko next spring, but there is apparently some friction between Haney and the promoter of their event, Top Rank.
Arum on Beterbiev-Bivol: I’m Not Going To Let Any Network Problems Stop a Fight That Should Be Made
Bob Arum has taken a more diplomatic approach to one of the most intriguing, but politically snakebitten, fights in boxing. Earlier this year, Arum made some prickly comments in regards to making a light heavyweight undisputed championship between his charge, WBO, WBC, IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and WBA titlist and fellow Russian Dmitry Bivol, who is promoted by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom.
Akhmadaliev-Tapales: IBF Title Fight Re-Ordered, Team Tapales Requests Immediate Purse Bid
Marlon Tapales is done waiting for his overdue title shot. The IBF mandatory title fight between the Philippines’ Tapales and unbeaten WBA/IBF junior featherweight titlist Murodjon Akhmadaliev will now head straight to a purse bid in lieu of a second 30-day negotiation period. The fight was re-ordered by the IBF on December 4, met by a demand by Tapales’ team for the sanctioning body to call an immediate purse bid.
Sandor Martin: I Clearly Won Lopez Fight, Ref Didn't Count a Knockdown
Madison Square Garden, New York City - Former European champion Sandor Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) was not happy with the officiating for his fight with former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs), who made his second appearance at junior welterweight. Martin accepted the fight on a few weeks' notice...
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Beterbiev on Usyk: ‘Very Happy If This Fight Happens In the Professionals’
Artur Beterbiev apparently is open to the idea of rekindling his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk. Beterbiev, the IBF, WBO, and WBC 175-pound champion from Russia, fought Ukraine’s Usyk a few times in the amateur ranks. According to Boxrec, Beterbiev won once, in 2007, and lost the other two times, in 2011 and 2012, the last being the men’s heavyweight quarter finals of the 2012 London Olympics. Usyk, the current WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, would go on to win gold.
ESPN’s Telecast Of Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin Fight Averaged 951K Viewers, Peaked At 972K
Teofimo Lopez’s second junior welterweight fight drew slightly higher viewership on ESPN than his 140-pound debut four months ago. Nielsen Media Research revealed data Tuesday that indicated an average of 951,000 viewers watched Lopez defeat Sandor Martin by split decision in a 10-round main event Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. ESPN’s peak audience for the Lopez-Martin match was 972,000.
Magomed Kurbanov Nullifies Power of Johan Gonzalez, Secures Decision Win
Ekaterinburg, Russia - TBRB #8 light middleweight (presently unranked by major sanctioning bodies as all Russia-based Russian boxers are) Magomed Kurbanov improved his record to solid 24-0, 13 KOs, with a strong unanimous decision over WBA #3 Venezuelan power-puncher Johan Gonzalez in a hard-fought ten-rounder. Gonzalez was slow but intimidating...
