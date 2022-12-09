ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

wnax.com

SD Board of Regents Enforcing Tik Tok Ban

The South Dakota Board of Regents is following the Governors order banning Tik Tok on state owned devices. Regents Executive Director Brian Maher outlined their options at their meeting last week at the School of Mines in Rapid City….. Maher says the universities are clearing out their devices……
RAPID CITY, SD
wnax.com

Enrollment Expansion Fuels Bond Issue

Projections of rising enrollment was a driver behind a bond issue for the Parker School District. Voters last month approved a four million dollar bond issue for school building upgrades and expansions. Superintendent Donavon Deboer says they have seen steady enrollment increases….. Deboer says they see the population growing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Arlington nursing home to close in February

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
ARLINGTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Independent voters made a difference in 2022 election, and will continue to play a major role in politics

Independent voters changed the election dynamic in 2022! According to numerous polls, independents, young and old, voted and made a major difference. People who analyze voting patterns attributed the active participation of independents (as represented in the graphic above from lp.org)in turning back Election Deniers. They also say states that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City ready to host annual Lakota Nation Invitational

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Lakota Nation Invitational rolls into Rapid City Tuesday and runs through Saturday. The LNI began in 1976 as a basketball tournament and since then, grown into a major event encompassing not just sports but educational and cultural programs. Tuesday, 4 p.m., at...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
STURGIS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm causing power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
monument.health

Monument Health locations closed due to inclement weather

Rapid City, S.D. (Dec. 13) 4 p.m. Update – The National Weather Service is reporting a major winter storm is impacting the Black Hills Region. Much of the region is under a blizzard warning and winter storm warning. No-travel advisories, including the closure of Interstate 90 are also in effect.
RAPID CITY, SD

