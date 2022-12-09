Bellator 289 live and official results

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator 289 took place Friday, and MMA Junkie was on scene providing live and official results.

The event took place at Mohegan Sun Arena, and aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

In the main event, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots (19-1 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) took on challenger Danny Sabatello (13-2 MMA, 3-1 BMMA). The fight was a semifinal in Bellator’s ongoing bantamweight grand prix. Patchy Mix (17-1 MMA, 6-1 BMMA) and Magomed Magomedov (19-3 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) fought in the other semifinal on the main card.

In the co-feature, women’s flyweight champion Liz Carmouche (18-7 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) put her belt on the line for the first time in a rematch with former champ Juliana Velasquez (12-2 MMA, 7-2 BMMA). Carmouche finished her with a fourth-round TKO in April to win the title.

Official Bellator 289 results include:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)

Dalton Rosta def. Anthony Adams via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 5:25 p.m. ET)