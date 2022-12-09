ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, NJ – If you’re looking for a great Christmas light drive-through that won’t cost you anything, this Freehold Township neighborhood needs to be on your list. Dozens of large homes are fully decorated in this neighborhood, attracting visitors from miles around. You don’t need to wait in line to see them either. The light show might even have you saying, “Let’s go to Brandon.” The neighborhood of Brandon Boulevard and Aimee Drive is a Christmas wonderland. House after house is brightly lit up with thousands of Christmas lights and displays. Aimee Drive is in the southern section of Freehold, The post This Monmouth County neighborhood delivers one of the best Christmas light drive-throughs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ

We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey

A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate, also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.It's selling for $24.95 million.There are six …
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Independent

Middletown, Red Bank to receive Safe Streets to Transit funding

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced funding to expand access to safe transportation and enhance areas around public transit facilities across the state. The awards total more than $24 million across three programs as part of Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Funding for the Local Aid and Economic Development Grants...
RED BANK, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken

TOMS RIVER, NJ – It’s bad enough that the Toms River Parking Authority is broke financially and runs each year at a huge loss to taxpayers, but the new system is nothing short of garbage. This week was the first time I had to park on a public street in downtown Toms River and it was pretty frustrating. First, the meter itself was dirty and disgusting. The screen could barely be viewed as it was full of scratches and condensation. It was virtually impossible to use the meter using the on-screen prompts, I tried two different ones with the same The post Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse

LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
LINDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some things come to life at Christmas, but the world’s largest model railroad doesn’t need the holidays to shine. “The adjective people use to describe this most often is ‘amazing,'” said Patrick Bentz, manager of Northlandz. Inside a space in Hunterdon County is a visual and engineering marvel: about 100 trains […]
FLEMINGTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy