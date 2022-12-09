TOMS RIVER, NJ – It’s bad enough that the Toms River Parking Authority is broke financially and runs each year at a huge loss to taxpayers, but the new system is nothing short of garbage. This week was the first time I had to park on a public street in downtown Toms River and it was pretty frustrating. First, the meter itself was dirty and disgusting. The screen could barely be viewed as it was full of scratches and condensation. It was virtually impossible to use the meter using the on-screen prompts, I tried two different ones with the same The post Toms River’s Downtown parking authority is broke and its meters are broken appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO