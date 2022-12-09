ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyngsborough, MA

NECN

Snow-Related Crashes Reported Across Mass., NH

“I’m not ready for this! I was in Florida yesterday – I’m like, 'Why did I come home?!'”. Numerous crashes are being reported on roadways across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as snow has begun falling across the region. Traffic in many areas has reportedly slowed to a crawl.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute

BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
nbcboston.com

NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified

A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield

Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10

A condo in Buzzards Bay that sold for $219,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
MassLive.com

Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023

Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam

The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
