A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO