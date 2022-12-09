Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
WCVB
Third man charged in connection with armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent armed bank robbery that happened on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard last month, according to authorities. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Monday that 21-year-old Romane Andre Clayton, a...
WANTED: Tyngsborough ATM Thieves Who Escaped In Stolen Landscaping Truck
One theft was not enough for ski mask-clad individuals who used a stolen landscaping truck to get away with multiple containers of cash from an ATM in Tyngsborough, authorities reported. The suspects were seen making away with multiple containers of stolen cash.Tyngsborough Police Departme…
Amazon driver from Massachusetts accused of never delivering packages
NASHUA, N.H. — An Amazon Flex driver from Massachusetts is accused of never delivering packages, authorities said. According to a news release from the Nashua Police Department in New Hampshire, Rebecca Daigle, 23, of Fitchburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 30, 2022,...
NECN
Snow-Related Crashes Reported Across Mass., NH
“I’m not ready for this! I was in Florida yesterday – I’m like, 'Why did I come home?!'”. Numerous crashes are being reported on roadways across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as snow has begun falling across the region. Traffic in many areas has reportedly slowed to a crawl.
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
capecod.com
Five car crash just over Sagamore Bridge slows evening commute
BOURNE – A five vehicle crash slowed the evening commute coming off-Cape. The crash happened just after 4:30 PM on Route 3 just over the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Mass. RMV to include lessons on marijuana impairment in driver’s ed
Next year, Massachusetts will be the first state in the country with legal recreational marijuana to use a curriculum to educate new drivers on the hazards of cannabis-impaired driving. The state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles will be adopting the AAA program’s, “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving”...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
WCVB
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
Connecticut has the best drivers in the country, according to new study
Out of all 50 states, Connecticut has ranked number one in the country for having the best drivers, according to a study released on Dec. 5 by QuoteWizard, an insurance company comparison platform. The study included an analysis of over 10 million insurance quotes, and drivers across the U.S. were...
nbcboston.com
NH Hiker Who Died After Falling Off Mountain While Taking Photos Identified
A man who was hiking with his wife in New Hampshire's White Mountains on Saturday when he fell off the summit and died has been identified, authorities said Monday. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the deceased hiker was Joseph V. Eggleston, 53, of Randolph. He and his wife are longtime residents of New Hampshire and are frequent hikers, they said. The couple was well prepared for the trail and weather conditions, equipped with essential equipment like traction devices on their boots due to the frozen and icy trail.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10
A condo in Buzzards Bay that sold for $219,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
Beware: MA Residents Should Watch Out for Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
Mass. officials plan to distribute 3.5 million free COVID rapid tests
Massachusetts cities and towns, as well as a vast swath of community organizations, can now apply for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and personal protective equipment from the Baker administration. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Tuesday announced plans to distribute at least 3.5 million at-home rapid tests,...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0