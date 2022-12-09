ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson Plans to Trash Talk T.J. Hockenson Sunday

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkEr2_0jcwoeD400

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson is motivated to win Week 14.

Add Aidan Hutchinson to the list of Lions players that would like to get revenge against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

In the first matchup between the two teams this season (Sept. 25), Detroit blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, and allowed Minnesota to come from behind to win, 28-24.

The loss, which came back in Week 3, still stings for Hutchinson .

"You know, it just stung," Hutchinson told reporters Thursday. "When you feel like you have control throughout an entire game and then the last couple of drives, they get some stuff. It's just one of those games that are tough in the NFL. So, we're looking to get back."

The rookie EDGE defender and his teammates, after their late-game collapse against Minnesota earlier in the season, are motivated to not allow Sunday's contest with the Vikings to slip away from them.

"I mean, that last game kind of slipped right through our fingers," Hutchinson said. "And, it really hurts. So, I think, we all got the right mindset. We're all so determined for this game, and we know we got our playoff hopes (alive). And, this is a big one, this is a big one we can have in order to take that next step to get in the playoffs. So, man, we're excited, and we're locked in. And, I think, at the end of the game, we're not going to let this one slip, slip through our fingers like it did last time."

Lon Horwedel, USA TODAY Sports

A big key to defeating Minnesota Sunday at Ford Field will be limiting the production of Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson . Detroit did a solid job of it in Week 3, limiting the third-year pro to just three catches for 14 yards (and no touchdowns).

Since that early season contest, Jefferson has produced 100-plus receiving yards in six separate games, including just two weeks ago against the New England Patriots (139 yards).

So, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn understands that it will be a challenge for Detroit to bottle up the big-play receiver a second time this season.

"I will tell you this, it’s hard to try to hold that player to that now. I mean, he is a player that I really, really respect on a number of different levels," Glenn said of Jefferson Thursday. "Just my own opinion, I think he’s – if not the best receiver, he’s one of the top two. And, the reason I say that is not just because of the production. I think he’s – he embodies everything I think a football player should be about. I think he’s tough, I think he’s competitive. Man, you see him take some hits, and he gets right back up and gets ready to play. So, he’s an Aaron Glenn type of guy, but we have to get after him just like we did last time.”

When Glenn's unit takes the field Sunday, it'll be lining up against a familiar face in tight end end T.J. Hockenson .

Hockenson , who spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his NFL career in the Motor City, was dealt to the Vikings at the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Since joining Detroit's NFC North rivals, he's caught 30 balls for 225 yards and a score in five games.

"He’s just another player on another team that we’ve got to watch out for. I mean, that’s the truth," Glenn said of game-planning for Hockenson. "I mean, every team we’ve played against have good quarterbacks, good receivers, good tight ends, so he’s just another player that we’ve got to worry about. And, we’ll do a good job against him.

"They are utilizing him, they are especially in the red zone. I think he has the same amount of targets since he’s gotten there in the red zone as (Vikings WR Adam) Thielen, who’s a big red-zone target. So, obviously, they want to give him the ball in that area, and he’s a big body, so I can understand."

Hutchinson , for one, is looking forward to playing against his former teammate.

"I always got along with T.J.," Hutchinson said. "So, I'm sure it'll be fun seeing him out there. I'll talk a little s***, and I'm sure he'll talk a little s***. So, it'll be good."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings

Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense

On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season

Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy