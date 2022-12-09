Read full article on original website
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
ST. LOUIS – Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed. Sack sent an email Tuesday afternoon stating that he has “not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police” for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Woman 'Rammed' to Ground by St. Louis Police Seeks $177K at Trial
Laura Jones, 68, sued over an incident captured on video on the first day of the Stockley protests
St. Louis City and County Settle Jail Death for Undisclosed Sum
The family of DeJuan Brison, 26, alleged he should have been on suicide watch
Out of Prison, Former Missouri Inmates Fight For Lamar Johnson
Two of Johnson's friends and former fellow inmates found mercy. Now they say it's his turn.
KMOV
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
stlpublicradio.org
‘Historic moment’: Lamar Johnson wrongful conviction case goes before a St. Louis judge
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner has waited more than three years for the chance to argue the innocence of Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995. She finally got the hearing to set aside Johnson’s murder conviction on Monday, day one of a trial expected to last all week.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
missouribusinessalert.com
The Urge to be an entrepreneur: A musician turned hot dog restaurateur builds a St. Louis classic
Steve Ewing spent years in the ‘90s meeting fans outside of concert venues on the road with The Urge, a St. Louis punk-ska-rock band that toured across the country. But in 2008, the band’s lead singer was meeting fans in a slightly different setting — selling hot dogs out of a chrome cart outside of the Procter & Gamble factory on Grand Ave. in St. Louis.
Candidate withdraws from St. Louis Police Chief selection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of finalists for the position of St. Louis Police Chief is down to three. According to WIS-TV in Columbia South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn from the vetting process. After consultation with his family and advisors, kelly says there work still to be done in Columbia. […]
KMZU
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Former St. Louis police officer faces rape trial
ST. LOUIS – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a former St. Louis police officer accused of rape. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office alleges Torey Phelps raped an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a fellow officer’s home. Phelps’ colleague, Lafeal Lawshea, faces two charges...
KFC employee shot in St. Louis after customer told they’re ‘out of corn’
ST. LOUIS – A man shot a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee Monday evening in St. Louis in a dispute that intensified when the restaurant ran “out of corn,” police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the KFC restaurant in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood.
KSDK
Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday
ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Washington Missourian
Union man dies by suicide at Washington park
A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
KMOV
City to pay up after former St. Louis BOA President Reed’s Twitter block
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former local elected official is heading to federal prison, but it was a simple click of a button on his Twitter page that could soon be costing you, the taxpayer. A local woman has just won a federal lawsuit after former St Louis Board...
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
labortribune.com
Union retirees can make a difference for all retirees, workers
Join the Missouri Alliance for Retired Americans, the best $10 you’ll ever invest in yourself and community. If you are a Union retiree, you need to be a member of the Missouri Alliance of Retired Americans (MO ARA). That was the appeal made at a special MO ARA luncheon...
rnbcincy.com
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash
The city claims it's only combining garbage with recycling in cases of 'contamination.' Witnesses disagree
