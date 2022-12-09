ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Polish MPC should return to rate-hike debate, says Kotecki

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13i9q9_0jcwoPv300

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) should start discussing rate hikes again, central banker Ludwik Kotecki said on Friday, adding that talk of when borrowing costs could fall was premature.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third time in a row on Wednesday, leading economists to conclude that the tightening cycle had ended and shifting focus to when borrowing costs could start to fall.

Asked in an interview on Parkiet TV if the MPC should start talking about hikes again, Kotecki said "I think so".

"Unfortunately the peak is ahead of us. We will see the peak in February and it could be over 20% ...," he added.

On Thursday, Governor Adam Glapinski reiterated that the tightening cycle was paused, rater than definitively ended.

Kotecki, part of the hawkish wing of the MPC, said that significant depreciation of the zloty currency would be a factor that could put rate-hike talk back on the table.

"It seems to me that the awareness of this 20% inflation in February is already there, but it does not make such an impression as to cause any discussion or decision," he said.

"There is one condition that can change this - a very strong zloty depreciation."

Asked what level of rate hikes he thought would be appropriate, Kotecki said 100 basis points would be too much, while 25 would not be enough.

Inflation in emerging Europe's largest economy fell slightly to 17.4% in November from 17.9% in the previos month, statistics office data showed.

However, Kotecki said that the process of returning price growth the the central bank's 1.5-3,5% target range would be long.

"I believe that we should not celebrate disinflation too soon because there is also such a thing as inflation expectations and today they are at record levels," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
Reuters

Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources

PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Reuters

Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 36.77% -Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for medicine prices by 36.77%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday. "First step for solution of medicine shortage in the market was taken... The price update which was supposed to happen in February was brought forward," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
Reuters

Reuters

664K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy