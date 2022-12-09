Al Dente debuts in University Heights

A group of Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurant professionals have combined their talents and skills to deliver a new Italian dining destination – Al Dente.

Located in the trend-forward community of University Heights, Al Dente opened on Thursday, December 8th. They specialize in offering traditional Italian recipes with a modern twist, and the team they have put together will focus on bringing new flavors to the table, with a mix of reimagined and traditional Italian dishes to give guests a taste of home.

Al Dente’s offerings will include specialties using wild game meat like wild boar sausage and braised duck, plus entrees such as Elk Chops and Oxtail Ravioli. Their classic homemade pasta is made in-house, using only the finest organic ingredients. Other unique menu items include Truffle Gnocchi and Vongole Al Prezzemolo (clams in a white wine garlic and olive oil sauce), to name a few.

From the team that brought you Rusticucina and the newly-opened Zama in the Gaslamp, Al Dente will be open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. They are located on Park Blvd. and Howard Ave. in University Heights.

