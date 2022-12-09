ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU Swim and Dive lawsuit ‘substantially likely to succeed’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State swimmers and divers are moving forward with their lawsuit against the university. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the university’s appeal Monday. This all stems from a decision by the university to discontinue the men’s and women’s swimming...
EAST LANSING, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing announces office closures for the holidays

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Offices will be closing during the holidays according to The City of East Lansing. - East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW), and East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Police to bring back its Citizens Police Academy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Applications are open for the East Lansing Police Department’s (ELPD) Citizens Police Academy. Community members are encouraged to apply for the 10-week course by January 18 or until the class is full. Those interested must meet be 18 years of age or older and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find breakfast, lunch and family at Dexter Riverview Café

DEXTER, MI -- Looking for a family-run restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch? Well, Dexter Riverview Café may be the place to go. Dexter Riverview Café was opened by Albana and Jimmy Hoxha in 2014. Albana said her love for people, Jimmy’s cooking experience and the couple’s desire to operate their own business was what made them create this café.
DEXTER, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

FBI raids home in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the FBI said that they were executing a search warrant in a home at Highland and Oakridge Avenue. On Monday morning, News 10 saw authorities from the FBI, Michigan State Police, and East Lansing Police Department carrying boxes out of a home into an unmarked vehicle.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Local College Football Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
LANSING, MI

