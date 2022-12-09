ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

School bus carrying up to 25 students crashes in Cumberland County, deputies say

By Chloe Rafferty
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus carrying up to 25 students was involved in a crash in Linden on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office and Cumberland County Schools.

At about 8:05 a.m., deputies said they were called to the 2000 block of Slocomb Road in reference to a traffic accident. Linden is about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

The sheriff’s office said it involved School Bus 403, which the school district said was carrying anywhere between 20 to 25 students and was headed to Pine Forest High School at the time of the crash.

There were no life-threatening injuries and everyone on the bus, including the driver, was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Slocomb Road was shut down because of the accident. It is not clear when it will reopen.

Deputies advised drivers to avoid the area.

Related
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
WRAL

Woman, man killed in separate Fayetteville shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department was investigating two separate shootings Saturday night that left a man and woman dead. Police said around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Lonestar Road for reports of "suspicious circumstances." When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
